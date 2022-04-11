U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,405.50
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,214.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,986.75
    -13.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.40
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.25
    +0.96 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.90
    +7.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.24 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3032
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3410
    -0.0440 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,709.30
    -2,415.54 (-5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.69
    -58.48 (-5.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.71
    -249.81 (-0.93%)
     

Zaimella USA Now Offers Baby Diapers 10% Cheaper When Purchased with Bitcoin

·2 min read

MIAMI, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaimella ("ZIGH - MEL - LA"), a global leader in manufacturing non-woven personal care products such as baby diapers, is pleased to announce starting May 1st, 2022, all payments received for goods sold to customers in the United States will be subject to an instant 10% discount when paid with Bitcoin.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9038051-zaimella-usa-baby-diapers-10-percent-cheaper-bitcoin/

Zaimella manufacturing facility in Florida
Zaimella manufacturing facility in Florida

"Zaimella was founded on the belief that quality personal care products should be accessible to everyone. Inspired by Bitcoin 2022, we believe the answer to 'So what?' concerning Bitcoin and other virtual currencies is ultimately lower prices for essential goods for the world's consumers, especially for lower income groups," says Humberto Sanchez, CEO of Zaimella USA.

The pre-COVID world of producing and moving goods between different countries was created in the 19th century. This legacy system is ultimately dependent on an entire chain of human handling and accounting, from exporter to importer, then to wholesalers, distributors, freight consolidators and eventually to retailers, whether they be brick and mortar stores or online e-commerce platforms.

Importantly, at every point in this legacy process, different currencies and paperwork must get processed before the next step in the journey can take place. This creates incredible bottle necks in the global distribution system which can delay shipments for weeks or even months, as was witnessed recently around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Virtual currencies, such as Bitcoin, and blockchain technologies in general have the potential to eliminate wasteful steps and transaction costs that occur every day as goods get produced and shipped around the world," Sanchez said.

"Zaimella is always striving to find the best ways to keep our commitment to make quality personal care accessible, so we are happy to announce that beginning May 1st, 2022, all payments by US customers made in Bitcoin will receive an instant 10% discount vs payments made in US Dollars."

Ultimately, Zaimella says it's time to start answering the question of "why do I want to use Bitcoin?" with a simple answer:

"To save money on diapers."

About Zaimella

Founded in 1995 in the city of Quito, Zaimella is the market leader for non-woven family care products (baby diapers, adult incontinence, and pet pads) in Ecuador. Zaimella also owns and operates the only diaper manufacturing plant in Florida, located in the rapidly growing Medley area of Miami.

You can reach Zaimella USA at
service@zaimellausa.com
+1 (305) 470-0041

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zaimella-usa-now-offers-baby-diapers-10-cheaper-when-purchased-with-bitcoin-301523300.html

SOURCE Impex of Doral, Inc dba Zaimella USA

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Keeps Falling

    For the second trading day in a row, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock drove lower on Monday, down 3.7% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Tesla's problems in China began about a month ago, when a resurgent coronavirus forced the local government to declare a quarantine in Shanghai, where Tesla's Chinese gigafactory is located. In cooperation with the quarantine, Tesla shut down production at its Shanghai plant, then reopened, then shut down again at the end of the month.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineRussian Railways Ruled

  • Analysis-U.S. strategic oil sale speeds fuel-price fix, but at what cost?

    The Biden administration is selling a record amount of emergency oil from national reserves to tame soaring U.S. fuel prices as quickly as possible, but the plan could backfire down the road if the stockpile is not replenished quickly. President Joe Biden on March 31 announced the United States would sell 180 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a rate of 1 million barrels per day starting in May, the biggest release from the stockpile since it was created in the 1970s.

  • Tesla, NIO hit by COVID restrictions in China

    The COVID-19 shutdowns across China are hitting electric-vehicle makers like Tesla and NIO where it hurts - on the factory floor, and potentially the bottom line.

  • Oil prices: What $100 per barrel oil means for risk of recession

    Oil prices have come down below $100/barrel after staying above that level for much of last month. The Ukraine-Russia war worsened the upward trend costs for energy across the globe.

  • Crude Oil Markets Threatening Major Breakdown

    The crude oil markets have fallen again on Monday to threaten the uptrend line that has been so important this year.

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • This Energy Crisis Is Different

    The Russian war is driving the greatest energy disruptions since the 1970s. But this experience is different in key ways, writes Samantha Gross.

  • Oil Falls to February Levels on Worsening China Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as China’s largest Covid-19 outbreak in two years heightens concerns about demand from the world’s biggest crude importer.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinWest Texas Inte

  • JetBlue, Alaska Airlines cut summer flights, Coinbase faces hurdles in India, Scottie Scheffler wins Masters

    Notable business headlines include JetBlue and Alaska Airlines slashing summer flight schedules due to staffing and weather issues, coinbase suspends crypto payments in India, and Scott Sheffler winning the 2022 Masters Tournament.

  • Global oil benchmark ends below $100 a barrel as China COVID lockdowns continue

    Oil futures decline on Monday, with the global benchmark settling below the $100-a-barrel threshold as worries mount over China's lockdown of Shanghai in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

  • China’s other oil security problem

    "A bottle of oil should contain as much Chinese oil as possible," the country's agriculture minister said recently.

  • Flight Disruptions Hit Again. Airlines Are Facing a Demand Dilemma.

    Demand is expected to recover at a rapid pace and airlines are taking steps to ensure the busy summer travel season isn't disrupted by staff shortages.

  • EU sanctions on Russian rubber to hit Nokian Tyres output

    Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres said on Monday new sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) on Russia will have a significant impact on its production. The sanctions, announced on Saturday, ban the import of tyres from Russia, Nokian said, and will affect the company's ability to sell tyres both in Russia and in the EU, specifically in Central Europe. The sanctions will also prohibit the export of certain raw materials from the EU to Russia and limit transportation from and to Russia, the company added.

  • Société Générale Sells Russian Bank to Oligarch Vladimir Potanin

    The French banking giant said it would exit Russia, sell its operations to metals billionaire Vladimir Potanin and take a more than $3 billion hit to its income.

  • Shopify Plans Stock Split, Aims to Ensure CEO's Control

    E-commerce portal Shopify proposes to split its stock and ensure that its CEO remains the controlling holder.

  • GM develops continuity plan amid China's COVID-19 outbreak

    The COVID-19 curbs introduced in China to fight the worst outbreak in two years caused auto sales in the country to plunge in March, with automakers like Tesla Inc feeling the pain of limits on production. GM's sales fell 21.4% to 613,000 vehicles in China in the first quarter compared with a year earlier.

  • Bitcoin 2022 Miami: Mining Gets Its Moment Under the Sun

    The mining industry took up plenty of space and mindshare at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, with one participant calling it “a real deal center.”