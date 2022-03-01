U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,305.19
    -68.75 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,299.77
    -592.83 (-1.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,523.55
    -227.85 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.59
    -36.49 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.32
    +8.60 (+8.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.70
    +42.00 (+2.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    +1.06 (+4.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1128
    -0.0094 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3308
    -0.0113 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8800
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,903.45
    +2,378.58 (+5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.27
    +13.28 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, has died

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella delivers the keynote address at Build, the company&#39;s annual conference for software developers in Seattle.
In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella delivers the keynote address at Build, the company's annual conference for software developers in Seattle.

Zain Nadella, the son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, has died, the company confirmed Tuesday. He was 25.

"Very sadly Satya’s son Zain Nadella has passed away," said the company in a statement emailed to USA TODAY. "The Nadellas are taking time to grieve privately as a family."

Zain Nadella was born with cerebral palsy, was legally blind, and had spastic quadriplegia, according to a 2021 story from Seattle Children's Hospital where he received care."

"He is the joy of our family, whose strength and warmth both inspire and motivate me to keep pushing the boundaries of what technology can do," Satya Nadella wrote in a 2017 LinkedIn post.

Last year, Nadella's family donated $15 million to the hospital "to advance precision medicine neurosciences and youth mental health care."

UKRAINE MISINFORMATION: US allegations against conservative financial website show depths of Russian info wars

CYBERSECURITY: Americans are at higher risk of after Ukraine invasion: What you should do right now

“As parents, our lives have been shaped by the needs of our children, and it is our hope that in honoring Zain’s journey, we can improve and innovate care for future generations in every community,” said Anu Nadella, Satya Nadella's wife in a statement when the donation was announced.

In 2017, Satya Nadella shared the story of Zain's birth in a post on LinkedIn. When Zain was born on Aug. 13, 1996, he weighed three pounds and experienced in utero asphyxiation. Satya Nadella said Zain would require the use of a wheelchair along with constant care due to cerebral palsy, according to an excerpt from his book, "Hit Refresh."

In the post, Satya Nadella said Zain's life had inspired him to push Microsoft to make accessibility a key priority.

"Becoming a father of a son with special needs was the turning point in my life that has shaped who I am today," Nadella wrote. "It has helped me better understand the journey of people with disabilities. It has shaped my personal passion for and philosophy of connecting new ideas to empathy for others. And it is why I am deeply committed to pushing the bounds on what love and compassion combined with human ingenuity and passion to have impact can accomplish with my colleagues at Microsoft."

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zain Nadella: Son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella dies

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Has Died, Company Says

    Zain Nadella, who was born with cerebral palsy, required specialized care throughout his life

  • Colton Underwood Is Engaged to Jordan C. Brown

    Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown after less than a year of dating.

  • Disney+ gains the Marvel series from Netflix and new parental controls

    Alongside news that Disney+ will now house the Marvel live-action shows that were previously available on Netflix, the company today announced it will also introduce new parental controls that allow families to block younger children from being able to view these incoming TV-MA-rated properties. The streamer said that starting on March 16, Disney+ will add Marvel live-action series, including "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," "The Defenders," "The Punisher" and "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" to its content lineup in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Austalia and New Zealand. The removal of the Marvel titles from Netflix, whose rights have expired as of today March 1, represents an end of an era for Netflix.

  • Alice Koh, Executive Producer of Documentaries, Dies at 51

    Alice Koh, a onetime graphic designer and creative director who served as an executive producer on the 2018 documentaries Kusama: Infinity and Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable, has died. She was 51. Koh died Jan. 21 at her home in New York City after suffering a heart attack, her friend Irene Shum told The […]

  • Live: Watch Atlas V rocket launch NOAA's GOES-T weather satellite from Cape Canaveral

    Follow live as United Launch Alliance targets 4:38 p.m. EST for the launch of an Atlas V rocket and weather satellite from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

  • 'Monument Valley 2' and 'Alto's Adventure' are coming to Apple Arcade

    'Shadow Blade' is also joining the lineup this month.

  • Disability organizations call on DOJ to finalize online accessibility rules

    In a letter published today, 181 disability organizations call for the Department of Justice to finalize rules for online accessibility.

  • Here's What I Want You To Know Before You Grieve For My Disabled Body

    "I approach Disability Day of Mourning, a day that memorializes disabled people killed by their parents or caregivers, with complicated feelings."

  • 'CODA' takes top prize at SAG Awards in a major win for Deaf representation

    Sian Heder and Apple TV+'s 'CODA' — which stars both Deaf and hearing actors — won best film ensemble at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

  • Pet Talk: How to care for a deaf dog

    Pet Talk: How to care for a deaf dog

  • WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

    Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) (“WHLR” or the “Company”) announced today that it has reported its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021 on F...

  • AbbVie buys Belgian drug company in what could be a $1 billion deal

    If certain predetermined financial milestones are met, the deal could be worth up to $1 billion for Syndesi Therapeutics shareholders.

  • Analysis-Getting rid of Russian assets a big problem for U.S. fund managers

    U.S. investors holding Russian assets are finding themselves in an increasingly difficult position on working out how to ditch them. The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada announced new sanctions on Saturday - including blocking certain banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system - following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But investors trying to sell their Russian assets are being left with a problem: How to do it?

  • Ralph Lauren Shifts Digital Team Leadership

    Alice Delahunt, chief digital and content officer, plans to leave the company, and the firm revealed a series of senior leadership appointments integrating their digital strategy and initiatives across the company.

  • OPEC's Feb oil output boost exceeds target for first time in months -survey

    The increase in OPEC's oil output in February exceeded the rise planned under a deal with allies for the first time since September, a Reuters survey found, as higher Saudi Arabian and Iraqi supply combined with fewer outages in smaller producers. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 28.39 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, the survey found, up 420,000 bpd from the previous month and above the 254,000 bpd increase called for under the supply deal. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, are gradually relaxing 2020 output cuts as demand recovers from the pandemic.

  • Uber to remove executives from Yandex joint venture

    Uber last year divested its stake in the foodtech and delivery joint venture, which it established with the tech giant in 2018 to combine their ride-sharing businesses in Russia and neighboring countries. The ride-hailing company sold all of its holdings in the delivery and autonomous units of Yandex last year, and sold down its stake in the Yandex.Taxi mobility business to about 29%, roughly valued at about $800 million, while agreeing to a call option for Yandex to acquire the remaining shares.

  • 2-year Treasury rate marks largest daily drop in two years as Putin puts nuclear forces on alert amid Russia sanctions

    The 2-year Treasury note on Monday sees the biggest yield drop in two years and the 10 and 30-year Treasury rates rise by the most since November.

  • Bank of Russia Reassures on Debt After Putin’s Sanctions Gambit

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin banned all Russian residents from transferring foreign currency abroad, hardening capital controls as part of a package of retaliatory measures for U.S. and European sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia

  • Silver Gains Ground As Precious Metals Stay In Demand

    Silver managed to settle back above $24.20 and is testing the resistance at $24.50.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Above $40K

    Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, regained the key psychological threshold of $40,000 even as the situation with respect to Ukraine continued to deteriorate. "The move to isolate and cripple Russia's economy seems to be reacted positively by the market at the moment," said Lennard Neo, analyst at Stack Funds. Bitcoin (BTC) fell to as low as $37,000 over the weekend as Russian President Putin put his country's nuclear forces on alert, and the West amped up what it hopes will be crippling financial sanctions.