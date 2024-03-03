Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Zalando (ETR:ZAL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Zalando, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = €169m ÷ (€7.4b - €3.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Zalando has an ROCE of 4.2%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Zalando compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Zalando .

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Zalando doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.2% from 7.7% five years ago. However it looks like Zalando might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Zalando's current liabilities are still rather high at 45% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Zalando's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Zalando's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 40% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

