Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Zalando (ETR:ZAL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Zalando:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = €182m ÷ (€7.4b - €3.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Zalando has an ROCE of 4.5%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Zalando's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Zalando's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Zalando doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 11% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Zalando has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 45%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Zalando's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Zalando's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 33% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Zalando has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Zalando does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Zalando that you might be interested in.

