U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.50
    -21.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,501.10
    -306.55 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.99
    +36.12 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

ZALES SAYS 'I DO' TO FEMALE PROPOSALS

·2 min read

Zales is flipping the script this National Proposal Day and encouraging women to do the same

AKRON, Ohio, March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today for National Proposal Day, Zales is launching an exciting new campaign to support and empower women who want to propose to their partner and are encouraging women to flip the script!

Zales&#39; National Proposal Day 2022 Infographic
Zales' National Proposal Day 2022 Infographic

According to a recent Marriage Proposal survey conducted by Chillisauce, 76% of men think it's okay for women to propose, whereas 57% of women would be willing to propose. This supports a Match.com Singles in America survey which found that 95% of men would be up for women making the first move when it comes to dating!

To celebrate equality, love, and empowerment, Zales is saying "I Do" to female proposals by kicking off the #SheProposed campaign today on National Proposal Day. As part of this effort, Zales will literally be flipping the script by flipping their logo upside-down throughout their digital advertisements, website, and social pages, to visually promote shaking up traditional engagement norms. They are also encouraging consumers to post messages of love and support with the hashtag #SheProposed starting on today to help highlight the swell of support.

"At Zales, we're seeing the trend of couples shopping together for their engagement rings evolve into women taking the lead and proposing to their partner. It is a natural evolution and Zales is here to support and empower her," says Jamie Singleton, Signet Chief Marketing Officer, and President of Zales, Kay and Peoples.

To find more information about women-led engagement and dating statistics or view the latest trending men's and women's engagement and wedding rings, please visit www.Zales.com. More details of this modern movement are in the infographic.

About Zales
Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates approximately 2,800 stores. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Zales), Twitter® (www.twitter.com/ZalesJewelers) , YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/Zales), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/ZalesJewelers) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/ZalesJewelers).

PRESS CONTACT
Lividini & Co.
signet@lividini.com

Zales flips the script
Zales flips the script
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zales-says-i-do-to-female-proposals-301505916.html

SOURCE Zales

Recommended Stories

  • Barrick Gold, Pakistan Agree to Restart Reko Diq Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp. and Pakistan agreed to restart the Reko Diq mine project in southwestern Balochistan.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeToronto-based Barrick will be granted a mining lease,

  • 19 Wikipedia Pages About Missing People That Are Both Terrifying And Heartbreaking

    "The video alone is terrifying."View Entire Post ›

  • What Is ApeCoin and Who Is Behind It?

    A carefully coordinated marketing campaign takes great pains to distance the new token from Yuga Labs, but the firm that created the Bored Ape NFTs appears to be deeply involved.

  • Why the Price of ApeCoin Is Skyrocketing Today

    The price of a new cryptocurrency called ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) had surged nearly 51% over the last 24 hours, as of 1:15 p.m. ET today, on its second day of trading after the new token dropped earlier this week. ApeCoin now has a market cap of roughly $4 billion, making it a top 30 cryptocurrency. ApeCoin has ties to the Bored Ape Yacht Club, an organization that collaborates with Yuga Labs and has a large collection of associated Bored Ape non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are digital art, picture, audio, and video files tokenized and secured on blockchain technology.

  • State regulators eye Barstool-Penn deal

    Gambling regulators in two states are investigating Penn National Gaming over concerns with Barstool Sports and its founder Dave Portnoy, the Wall Street Journal reported. Why it matters: Penn's acquisition of Barstool always had brand risk, but now it also has business risk that could result in losing gambling licenses.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: WSJ reported Thursday that gambling regulators in Nevada and

  • Netflix is testing a paid account-sharing feature. Here’s what U.S. users need to know

    Netflix will soon be charging subscribers extra in three countries for sharing their accounts with people outside of their household. Here’s what U.S. Netflix users should know.

  • Last apps standing?: Telegram, WhatsApp duck Russia bans

    Chat platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram have avoided being blocked by Russia -- unlike some of the world's biggest social networks -- in a tenuous tolerance that experts warn could end suddenly.

  • Russia warns YouTube to stop 'anti-Russian' ads

    In Russia's latest swipe at foreign social media giants since it started a land war in Europe by invading Ukraine late last month, the country's internet censor has fired a warning shot at Google over what it describes as anti-Russian "information attacks" which it claims are being spread via YouTube -- accusing the U.S. tech giant of being engaged in acts "of a terrorist nature" by allowing ads on the video-sharing platform to be used to threaten Russian citizens. In a statement posted on its website today, Roskomnadzor claims YouTube has been serving targeted ads that call for people to disable railway links between Russia and Belarus.

  • Twitter is testing a new clipping tool for Spaces with select iOS hosts

    Twitter has started testing a new clipping tool for Spaces, the company announced this week. Select hosts on iOS are now able to clip 30 seconds of audio from recorded Spaces to share them with others on Twitter. "There is no limit to the number of audio clips that can be created, and they will live on the platform for 30 days," a spokesperson from Twitter told TechCrunch in an email.

  • 4 Paid Dating Apps That Are Worth the Money

    If you're looking for love on a free dating app but struggling to find the right person, it might be time to switch over to a paid app. Premium dating apps offer additional advantages and a higher...

  • Australia bans alumina exports to Russia, sources coal for Ukraine

    "Russia relies on Australia for nearly 20 percent of its alumina needs," the Australian government said in a joint statement from several ministries, including the prime minister's office. It added that the move will limit Russia's capacity to produce aluminium, which is a critical export for Russia.

  • Mortgage rates are rising: Is it your 'last chance' to refinance?

    For homeowners looking to refinance, there is no time like the present, say experts.

  • Stifel Resumes Coverage On These US Government Service Providers

    Stifel analyst Bert Subin resumed coverage of several companies in the U.S. Government Services space. The analyst's action is underpinned by rising geopolitical tensions, the public perception of threats, and his belief that the battlespace is becoming increasingly digital. The analyst resumed his coverage of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) with a Buy rating and a price target of 9, implying an upside of 13.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) was resumed with a Buy rating an

  • Frontier Airlines ending its Wichita service

    Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is losing one of its airlines. Frontier Airlines has notified the airport of its plans to discontinue service from Wichita. “We certainly are disappointed that Frontier is leaving, especially now that passenger demand is increasing and more seats are needed,” Valerie Wise, air service and marketing manager at the airport, said in a press release from the city of Wichita.

  • Can Nvidia Rally Despite an Ongoing Bear Market?

    Shares of Nvidia have broken their downtrend from late November. The trading volume has been very active since early November. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady since its late January low.

  • The S&P500 Is Gearing Up for 5500+

    The SPX has seen four consecutive >1% rallies this week. A feature that only has happened four times before in the index’s history.

  • These money and investing tips can help you build a proactive ‘all-weather’ portfolio

    If only we were better at keeping our emotions from influencing our investment decisions. Chris Armbruster of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund says the “very best tech companies grow right through” interest rate increases.

  • Don't Forget About Me: 3 Undervalued Stocks That Look Interesting Now

    With the S&P 500 down 8% year-to date, the Russell 2000 off 9%, and uncertainty in the air, I am on the hunt for undervalued names. The company does have a healthy amount of cash on the books, $280 million as of year-end.

  • Wasabi Wallet’s CoinJoin Coordinator to Blacklist Certain Addresses

    CoinDesk's Christie Harkin discusses the implications of the Wasabi wallet CoinJoin coordinator announcing plans to blacklist certain bitcoin addresses amid concerns of Russia evading sanctions through cryptocurrency. Plus, a preview of CoinDesk’s upcoming “Mining Week” content.

  • 3 Psychological Concepts That Drive Short Term Trading

    In the long run, the price of a stock is primarily driven by valuation and fundamentals. Interest rates impact PE ratios and create volatility, but over a period of years, there is a very strong correlation between the fundamentals of a stock and its price. In the short term, the price of a stock is primarily driven by psychology and emotions.