Zambian Currency and Eurobonds Rally on Bets of Debt Revamp Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s currency and its dollar bonds have chalked up double-digit gains in June, as investors place wagers that the nation may clinch a long-awaited debt restructuring deal with official creditors as soon as Thursday.

The kwacha has strengthened 11.4% this month, the biggest gain among about 150 currencies tracked by Bloomberg. Zambia’s eurobonds have delivered a performance only bested by El Salvador and Argentina, with a return of 10.1%. That compares with the 1.5% average return for emerging and frontier peers in a Bloomberg index.

A senior US Treasury official said Wednesday they hoped a deal to restructure Zambia’s crippling debt load was “imminent.” On the same day, President Hakainde Hichilema said he was confident a deal would be wrapped up, suggesting it could be announced this week in Paris together with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement on Tuesday an agreement could be reached this week.

Zambia, Africa’s second-largest copper producer, has been struggling to revamp $12.8 billion in external loans since becoming the continent’s first pandemic-era defaulter in November 2020. Debt investors have recently been positioning for a positive outcome, said Gergely Urmossy, an emerging market strategist at Societe Generale in London, with debt due in 2027 rising to September highs.

“The rally will have further legs if the IMF unlocks the delayed disbursement and investors find the conditions of the deal comforting,” said Urmossy. “The positive sentiment could also spill over into other distressed credit markets, like Ghana, if investors take the view that it makes sense to extrapolate these announcements.”

A bilateral creditors committee under the Group of 20’s so-called Common Framework that Zambia is using to revamp its debt was only set up in June and talks have dragged on since. The IMF earlier year made receiving the $188 million — part of a $1.3 billion support package — conditional on official creditors agreeing to a debt-relief plan.

Further gains in the kwacha could be capped, however, with the Zambian central bank probably not in favor of it rising too far.

“I think the currency has already priced most of it in,” Urmossy said. “I think it would be surprising if the BoZ allowed the kwacha to appreciate further.”

