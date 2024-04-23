Zambian FA president charged with money laundering

BBC
1 min read
0

The president of the Football Association of Zambia (Faz) has been arrested and charged with money laundering offences.

The country's Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) alleges that Andrew Kamanga obtained government funds under false pretences and was part of a conspiracy to defraud.

The DEC says the 57-year-old used the money to fund trips for two associates to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier this year.

Madalitso Kamanga and Jairous Siame - the two individuals who travelled to the tournament as part of Faz's support staff - have also been charged, along with Faz general secretary Reuben Kamanga.

An investigation revealed that neither Madalitso Kamanga nor Siame held official or executive positions within Faz.

The quartet are alleged to have acted together to obtain 341,902 Zambian kwacha ($13,150 £10,580) from the government for expenses and a further 99,980 kwacha ($3,850 £3,095) for return flights to Ivory Coast.

The DEC says the fraudulent activity occurred between 1 January and 15 February, coinciding with the Nations Cup finals where Zambia exited at the group stage.

An Faz spokesperson said Andrew Kamanga's arrest was "part of a long-term plan to bring [into] question" his reputation ahead of the governing body's elections next year.

Faz is set to hold its annual general meeting in Lusaka this weekend and the spokesperson added that the position of the organisation's president was not under threat.

"There is no immediate risk of Mr Kamanga being out of Faz because this is just an arrest and the matter has to go to court - if at all there is any merit," they said.

A DEC statement added that the suspects are "finalising bond processes" and "will appear in court soon".

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Help FTX Investors Go After Celeb Promoters

    Sam Bankman-Fried has inked a settlement agreement with a group of FTX customers who have agreed to drop their class action lawsuit against him in exchange for his help going after celebrity promoters of the collapsed exchange.

  • US seeks 36 months' jail for Binance founder Zhao

    Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, should serve 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to violating laws against money laundering, U.S. prosecutors said in a court filing on Tuesday. Zhao, who is expected to be sentenced on April 30 in Seattle, stepped down as Binance's chief last November, when he and the exchange admitted to the violations, and the firm agreed to a penalty of $4.32 billion. "Given the magnitude of Zhao's willful violation of U.S. law and its consequences, an above-guidelines sentence of 36 months is warranted," U.S. prosecutors told the U.S. district court for the western district of Washington.

  • Musk targets Australian senator, gun laws in deepening dispute over X stabbing content

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Elon Musk said an Australian senator should be jailed and suggested the country's gun laws were meant to stop resistance against its "fascist government", escalating his battle over a court order to remove video posts of a bishop being stabbed. After Australia's federal court told Musk's platform X to temporarily stop showing video of a knife attack on an Assyrian bishop during a church service in Sydney a week earlier, Musk accused the country's leaders of trying to censor the internet, prompting an outpouring of condemnation from lawmakers. One senator, Jacqui Lambie, deleted her X account to protest publication of the footage and called for other politicians to do the same, saying Musk had "no social conscience or conscience whatsoever".

  • Columbia University responds after Robert Kraft says he's pulling support over antisemitic violence

    Columbia University tells FOX Business it is "grateful" for New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft's support after he announced he would be withdrawing funding.

  • US Supreme Court leans toward Starbucks in the case of pro-union workers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled support for Starbucks in the coffee chain's challenge to a judicial order requiring it to rehire seven employees at a Memphis cafe who were fired as they pursued unionization. The justices heard arguments in the Seattle-based company's appeal of a lower court's approval of an injunction sought by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ordering reinstatement of the workers. The case could make it harder to quickly halt labor practices challenged as unfair under federal law while the NLRB resolves complaints.

  • Luxury Handbag Designer Nancy Gonzalez Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison

    The Colombian-born designer pleaded guilty last fall for illegal smuggling and conspiracy charges.

  • Starbucks Leads Business Opposition to Pro-Worker Labor Board

    The coffee chain asked the Supreme Court to limit the NLRB, as SpaceX, Amazon and others take swings in additional disputes.

  • Tennessee's GOP governor says Volkswagen plant workers made a mistake in union vote

    Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee said Monday that he thinks workers at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga made a mistake by voting to unionize under the United Auto Workers in a landslide election but acknowledged the choice was ultimately up to them. Ahead of the vote, Lee and five other Southern Republican governors spoke out publicly against the UAW's drive to organize workers at factories largely in the South, arguing that if autoworkers were to vote for union representation, it would jeopardize jobs. Instead, the union wound up pulling 73% of the vote at a facility whose workers had narrowly rejected the union in 2019 and 2014.

  • Elon Musk ‘choosing ego over common sense’ in row over bishop stabbing video

    Elon Musk has been labelled an “arrogant billionaire” by the Australian prime minister in a row over footage of a church terror attack in Sydney.

  • Two SEC Lawyers Resign Following Debt Box Sanctions Fiasco: Bloomberg

    Two lawyers for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) were forced to resign after a federal judge sanctioned the agency last month for committing a “gross abuse of power” while attempting to secure a temporary restraining order against Utah-based crypto company Debt Box, according to a Monday report from Bloomberg.