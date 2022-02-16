U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

ZAPCON RETURNS IN 2022 WITH EXPERT SPEAKER LINE UP TO HELP USERS LEVEL-UP WITH APPLICATION SECURITY TESTING

·3 min read

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZAPCon, the user conference for the open source application security testing tool ZAP, is happening March 8-9, 2022. Building on the success of ZAPCon 2021, this year's event has gathered application security experts to help users level-up with the wildly popular open source tool.

ZAPCon 2022 Schedule is Now Live
ZAPCon 2022 Schedule is Now Live

The just announced speaker line-up includes:

  • A two day event featuring speaking sessions and hands-on workshops.

  • An opening keynote from application security educator Jim Manico, discussing the OWASP Top Ten and ZAP.

  • Multiple sessions from ZAP founder and project lead, Simon Bennetts. Bennetts will share project updates and also lead a workshop on how to contribute to ZAP.

  • A panel focused on modern approaches to application security including leaders from Snyk, We Hack Purple and Twilio.

  • Over 20 speakers from companies like IBM, SAS and Goldman Sachs highlighting modern use cases and technical deep dives for ZAP.

ZAP is the most widely used application security scanner in the world. Every month the security testing tool sees over 2,000,000 Docker pulls and 100,000 direct downloads. ZAPCon is the only event dedicated to helping the tool's community connect on a global scale.

"We are thrilled to be providing the forum for ZAP users from all over the world to connect once more," said Bennetts, "ZAPCon 2022 will build on the success of last year's event, while also bringing in application security experts to share learnings with the broader community."

In July of 2020, Bennetts joined StackHawk – ZAPCon's presenting partner. StackHawk has built a platform on top of ZAP that makes it easy for development teams to automate application security testing as part of software delivery. The company prides itself on ease of use and functionality that helps team scale application security testing throughout their organizations.

"After last year's event, we knew we had to bring ZAPCon back for a second conference," said StackHawk Co-Founder and CEO, Joni Klippert, "Application security is fundamentally changing with the way modern software is built. ZAPCon provides an opportunity to galvanize a long-standing community by providing best practices to level-up their use of ZAP and meet the needs of evolving software delivery practices."

About ZAP
ZAP the world's most widely used web app scanner. It is completely free, open source and actively maintained by a dedicated international team of volunteers. ZAP was created in 2010 to be the first security tool for developers and in 2014 became an OWASP flagship project. The scanner has been rated as a top free security tool and is used by over 2,000,000 developers worldwide. Learn more at zaproxy.org.

About StackHawk
StackHawk is making application security testing part of software delivery. The StackHawk platform empowers engineers to easily find and fix application security bugs at any stage of software development. With a strong founding team that has deep experience in security and DevOps, and some of the best venture investors in the business, StackHawk is putting application security testing into the hands of engineers. Learn more and sign up for a free trial at www.stackhawk.com.

Media Contact
Rebecca Warren
rebecca.warren@zapcon.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zapcon-returns-in-2022-with-expert-speaker-line-up-to-help-users-level-up-with-application-security-testing-301483962.html

SOURCE StackHawk

