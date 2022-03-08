U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,219.00
    +20.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,918.00
    +136.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,350.25
    +29.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.00
    +15.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.79
    +3.39 (+2.84%)
     

  • Gold

    2,014.90
    +19.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    26.40
    +0.68 (+2.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0057 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.00
    +3.02 (+9.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3124
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6100
    +0.3010 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,084.67
    +604.36 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    877.08
    +25.46 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.53
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Zapt is now Trela; aims to remove the middleman from group food shopping

Christine Hall
·3 min read

People who purchase as a group, for anything from insurance to a group of neighbors fixing their fence, can often command a better purchase deal.

In Trela’s case, it is developing a way for Brazilian neighbors to connect groups of people to suppliers, particularly for food purchases with the goal of eliminating the middleman so purchases can be made directly.

The social commerce company, formerly known as Zapt, was founded in 2020 by Guilherme Nazareth, Guilherme Alvarenga and João Jönk. Prior to that, Nazareth was a data scientist in San Francisco, and when he saw the dollar skyrocket, he thought it was an exciting opportunity to move back to Brazil and start a company in a large, fragmented market that had tailwinds from the global pandemic.

“That’s how I landed on food,” he added. “The Brazilian grocery market was fragmented, so I drove around with a beer salesperson to find out what kind of technology they needed.”

From farm to phone: A paradigm shift in grocery

The inspiration for Trela came shortly after that, when Nazareth met a company CTO who had created data around his neighbor buying directly from suppliers. “There was a full WhatsApp group and a 100% waitlist. That’s when I saw a new consumer experience banging on the door and wanted to create a product that let behavior like that be prevalent.”

Trela’s social commerce marketplace enables neighbors to buy premium products from the supplier without a middleman, in a more efficient and fair way than the grocery store, and at lower prices for the products and delivery.

Nazareth explained that the company is competing against grocery stores by connecting the ends of the supply chain to give neighbors themselves the buying power of a small restaurant or grocery store so that they can share in the cost of food — in some cases between 20%. and 60% in lower costs.

On the supplier side, they can command a better margin, Nazareth said. It also is connected to WhatsApp, which allows Trela to gamify the experience and update products in real time.

Here’s how it works: In the Trela group, users get a new offer or update on an offer for food items, and when the user clicks on the link, it takes them over to the web app where they can check out in one click. If you want to create a group, you can be nominated to do so, and Trela will reach out. Most of the group creators are foodies and those who bring their neighborhoods together. Users also can ask for product recommendations.

Nazareth and his co-founders launched the product in 2021, and after being a part of Y Combinator’s Winter 2021 cohort, they raised a seed round. Today, they announced $25 million in Series A funding, touting it as one of the largest Series A rounds in Latin America.

The round was led by SoftBank Latin America and included Kaszek, General Catalyst, Y Combinator and Pierpaolo Barbieri. Including the new funds, Trela has raised $27.8 million in total.

Since the seed round in April 2021, the company has grown 30 times in revenue and is seeing an average growth of 45% per month, Nazareth said. That includes going from nine employees at the time to 32. Trela currently operates in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and he expects to be in another five cities by the end of the year.

“We’ve been a scrappy seed and have a million things to do,” he added. As a result, most of the new funding will go into product development and hiring. Suppliers are responsible for the deliveries right now, but Trela is testing its own deliveries, which Nazareth says has been successful so far and will be rolled out further.

Who’s building the grocery store of the future?

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Morgan Stanley Says Russia’s Set for Venezuela-Style Default

    (Bloomberg) -- The odds of Russia making its foreign debt payments are diminishing as bond prices fall, recession in the nation looms and various payment restrictions pile up after the invasion of Ukraine, according to Morgan Stanley & Co.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, S

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging.

  • Growing and Undervalued - but Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cash Flows may Deter Investors

    Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is getting stress tested as the stock erases the gains it made in the last 12 months and is currently some 3% in the red. Given that there is a lot of volatility in markets at the moment, we will step back and re-evaluate the fundamentals.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Rivian Stock Tumbles As EV Maker Hikes Prices Ahead Of Earnings

    EV maker Rivian will report fourth-quarter earnings Thursday amid production woes and a price-hike fiasco that rankled customers. Rivian stock fell.

  • Ruble Pares Gains After Surging 25% Offshore on EU Oil Divisions

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble pared most of its gains after it was earlier indicated as much as 25% higher versus the dollar in offshore trading on Tuesday amid disagreements between European Union governments on a move to ban Russia’s oil imports.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Agin

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • Uber reports earnings, AMC falls despite ‘The Batman’ ticket sales, PVH shares dip

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Emily McCormick, and Brad Smith break down the action surrounding several of today's trending tickers.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Corporate Insiders Go Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The hot war in Ukraine continues, pitting the smaller country’s stubborn resistance against Russia’s bigger battalions. The Western nations have responded with economic sanctions against Russia, the aggressor, and the sanctions have triggered higher volatility and sharp losses in global stock markets. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 is down 2.95% today, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ has fallen 3.6%. Year-to-date, the indexes are down 12% and 18%, respectively. Despite these overall losses, investors c