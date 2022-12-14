U.S. markets close in 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,996.66
    -22.99 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,973.66
    -134.98 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.21
    -80.60 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,817.29
    -15.07 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.39
    +2.00 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.60
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0684
    +0.0048 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2427
    +0.0058 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2790
    -0.1800 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,781.57
    +14.22 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.38
    -1.53 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Zarif Haque on The Future of Vehicle Transportation

DriverDO LLC
·3 min read
DriverDO LLC

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 From the earliest days of mankind, modes of transportation have continually evolved to become faster and more efficient - from the wheel to horse-drawn carriages, and from steam-powered engines to combustible engines. Today, the evolution of vehicle transportation will include increasingly smart energy sources, as well as new technological infrastructure to support true innovation.

"In the decades ahead, we will see dramatic changes in transportation - ride-share economies, vehicle electrification, autonomous vehicles and buses are already in the market and evolving exponentially faster than the past decades combined," remarked Zarif Haque, CEO of Draiver, a leading vehicle transport technology company in the U.S.

Electrification

The demand for electric vehicles continues to increase, and as tighter regulations are enforced in the transportation sector, electrification conversation is accelerating to push the industry eco-forward. The transition to electric vehicles is rapidly accelerating and will eventually be the sole car of the future. By 2030, sales of diesel and petrol cars will be banned in the United Kingdom and New York has stated that sales of gas and diesel cars will be banned by 2035.

Autonomous, Connected Vehicles

Not only will the introduction of autonomous vehicles alter the way people and products are moved, but it will also boost road safety, reduce traffic congestion, decrease gas pollution and improve the overall transportation experience. "Self-driving cars that run on advanced technology and algorithms will provide a future of convenience and comfort in the transportation industry. Though they will have their place in our society, human drivers will always be needed to ensure quality and care for businesses that have vehicle transport needs," said Zarif Haque.

Mobility as a Service

Mobility as a service (MaaS) companies are already playing an essential role in meeting society's expanding transportation needs. With the advantages that MaaS provides, in the future, individuals may even place a higher value on those services. With the increased monthly expenses of owning a car, companies like Draiver, who don't require a personal vehicle to move cars, will see more demand for the services. Making money as a gig driver doesn't have to incur car ownership fees, and businesses will always need to transport cars, regardless of how far we move into the future.

The next wave of transportation innovation will be the most significant yet. Advances in technology and new models for auto transportation will help forward more financial opportunity for consumers, and a greener way to move our society.

About DRAIVER

DRAIVER uses best-in-class AI logistics software and a national vetted, insured driver marketplace to deliver vehicles across the US, with expanded operations in Canada and Latin America. Clients range from global Fleet and Rental Companies, OEMs, Large Automotive Groups, and single location businesses. (www.draiver.com)

CONTACT:

Patricia Galea
Patricia.Galea@Draiver.com

SOURCE: DriverDO LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731864/Zarif-Haque-on-The-Future-of-Vehicle-Transportation

Recommended Stories

  • Mullen Automotive to build charging technology for its EVs with Loop

    Mullen Automotive Inc. said Wednesday it will partner with Loop Global Inc. to build public and private electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, infrastructure and network solutions. "The partnership will combine Mullen Automotive's expertise in electric vehicle design and engineering with Loop's expertise in electric vehicle charging infrastructure to offer a comprehensive solution for businesses, municipalities and residential EV drivers looking to deploy seamless and reliable EV charging st

  • Ford Doubles Down On a Popular Car

    The Blue Oval wants to rely on one of its popular models to increase its market share in electric vehicles.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Electric Vehicle Stocks?

    There's no denying that the automotive industry is in the midst of a huge transition toward electric vehicles right now. By 2030, the percentage of new light vehicles (SUVs, cars, and light trucks) that are electric powered will grow from just 13% right now to 60%, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Already, legacy automakers are spending tens of billions of dollars to transition to EVs.

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • Senator Warren Introduces New Crypto Bill Targeting Self-Custody Wallets

    Critics say that the bill, which would expand KYC requirements for crypto network participants, is “opportunistic” and “unconstitutional.”

  • Tesla's Bad Year Gets Worse

    The last two weeks of 2022 are likely to be endless for Tesla investors and fans. Tesla had ended the year 2021 with a stock market capitalization above the trillion dollars mark. The meteoric rise of Elon Musk's group made it one of the favorites to challenge Apple's title of the world's largest company in terms of market capitalization.

  • U.S. senator Manchin says Treasury should limit commercial EV tax credit use

    U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat who chairs the chamber's energy panel, asked the Treasury Department on Tuesday not to allow a commercial electric vehicle tax credit to be used for consumer leasing, rental cars or ridesharing vehicle sales, rejecting a broad interpretation of the credit. Reuters first reported last week the push by South Korea and some automakers that asked the Treasury Department to allow use of the commercial electric vehicle tax credit to boost consumer EV access as well as for the purchase of ride share and rental car vehicles. The $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in August ended $7,500 consumer tax credits for electric vehicles assembled outside North America, angering South Korea, the European Union, Japan and others.

  • Microchip Technology drops plans to build chip factory in Gresham, report says

    Microchip Technology will not build a semiconductor factory in Gresham, according to media reports. News came out in October that the company would add hundreds of jobs to the east metro community by expanding its manufacturing presence with a new fab. The newspaper quoted Greater Portland Inc. CEO Monique Claiborne as saying Microchip Technologies has decided not to invest in new factories in the U.S. However, the company has reiterated its plans to add 300 new jobs at its Gresham site, even without a new factory.

  • U.S. crude stocks soar by more than 10 million barrels - EIA

    U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, buoyed by releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and as refiners reduced activity. Crude inventories increased by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 9 to 424.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.6 million-barrel drop. Kpler analyst Matt Smith attributed the adjustment to exports which were considerably lower on the U.S. Gulf last week than the EIA reported.

  • World’s Largest Crypto Exchange Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • Ford’s F-150 EV goal ‘to keep vehicle as affordable as possible through whole lifetime’: Exec

    Ford VP of Electric Vehicle Programs Darren Palmer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Ford F-150, how oil prices are driving up the cost of electric vehicles, and how the company is trying to adapt for its customers.

  • India's Mahindra to invest $1.2 billion in new EV plant

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Wednesday it would invest 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) to set up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant near the western city of Pune. The Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate said the investment, for which it has received approval from the Maharashtra state government, would be spread over a 7-8 year period. Known for its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and jeeps, Mahindra will manufacture its upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs) range that includes the EV variant of its popular SUV, the XUV 700, at the new plant.

  • Tesla Isn't Having the Epic End to the Year Elon Musk Predicted

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Tesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignElon Musk’s prediction that Tesla would have an “epic” end of year looks more off base by the day.The ebullient outlook the CEO offered during the carmaker’s las

  • 3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the world's most diverse tech companies, with market-leading brands in multiple industries. Windows, Office, LinkedIn, Xbox, and Azure -- among others -- have grown Microsoft's dominance in the tech world and built safeguards within its business against macroeconomic declines. As a result, it's smart to keep up to date with top companies like Microsoft.

  • ‘Profitability Is the Name of the Game’: DBS Sees Opportunity in These 2 EV Stocks

    No matter the vagaries of day-to-day market action, the target for investors will remain the same as it always has been: To find stocks that promise profitability, and a positive return going forward. While difficult to find in today’s inflationary environment, profitable stocks are still the path to successful investing. Covering the Chinese vehicle market for DBS, the biggest bank in Asia, analyst Rachel Miu sees an opportunity for profits in the Asian electric vehicle (EV) niche. China has ta

  • Building a Social Security ‘bridge’, considering 100% equities–how to make your money last in retirement.

    In a year when the stock and bond markets have been down sharply and inflation has been painfully high, it’s been a scary time for retirees who are trying to make their money last and near-retirees worrying about it. The key, says longtime retirement-income and Social Security analyst James Mahaney: putting together what he calls a “resilient retirement income plan.”

  • Jeep Stops Production of Popular Vehicle, Idles Factory

    The carmaker has cited slowing sales as the reason for the stop in production for the once-popular vehicle.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Bolsters Waymo Efforts With Latest Move

    Alphabet (GOOGL) applies for a final permit in California to sell its self-driving car rides in San Francisco.

  • Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.