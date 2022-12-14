Zarif Haque on The Future of Vehicle Transportation

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 From the earliest days of mankind, modes of transportation have continually evolved to become faster and more efficient - from the wheel to horse-drawn carriages, and from steam-powered engines to combustible engines. Today, the evolution of vehicle transportation will include increasingly smart energy sources, as well as new technological infrastructure to support true innovation.

"In the decades ahead, we will see dramatic changes in transportation - ride-share economies, vehicle electrification, autonomous vehicles and buses are already in the market and evolving exponentially faster than the past decades combined," remarked Zarif Haque , CEO of Draiver , a leading vehicle transport technology company in the U.S.

Electrification

The demand for electric vehicles continues to increase, and as tighter regulations are enforced in the transportation sector, electrification conversation is accelerating to push the industry eco-forward. The transition to electric vehicles is rapidly accelerating and will eventually be the sole car of the future. By 2030, sales of diesel and petrol cars will be banned in the United Kingdom and New York has stated that sales of gas and diesel cars will be banned by 2035.

Autonomous, Connected Vehicles

Not only will the introduction of autonomous vehicles alter the way people and products are moved, but it will also boost road safety, reduce traffic congestion, decrease gas pollution and improve the overall transportation experience. "Self-driving cars that run on advanced technology and algorithms will provide a future of convenience and comfort in the transportation industry. Though they will have their place in our society, human drivers will always be needed to ensure quality and care for businesses that have vehicle transport needs," said Zarif Haque .

Mobility as a Service

Mobility as a service (MaaS) companies are already playing an essential role in meeting society's expanding transportation needs. With the advantages that MaaS provides, in the future, individuals may even place a higher value on those services. With the increased monthly expenses of owning a car, companies like Draiver, who don't require a personal vehicle to move cars, will see more demand for the services. Making money as a gig driver doesn't have to incur car ownership fees, and businesses will always need to transport cars, regardless of how far we move into the future.

The next wave of transportation innovation will be the most significant yet. Advances in technology and new models for auto transportation will help forward more financial opportunity for consumers , and a greener way to move our society.

About DRAIVER

DRAIVER uses best-in-class AI logistics software and a national vetted, insured driver marketplace to deliver vehicles across the US, with expanded operations in Canada and Latin America. Clients range from global Fleet and Rental Companies, OEMs, Large Automotive Groups, and single location businesses. (www.draiver.com)

