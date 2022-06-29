U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,818.83
    -2.72 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,029.31
    +82.32 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,177.89
    -3.65 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,719.37
    -19.47 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.58
    -0.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.60
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0447
    -0.0078 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    -0.1130 (-3.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2119
    -0.0065 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6240
    +0.4960 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,273.05
    -105.06 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.46
    -5.20 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.32
    -11.09 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Zaxby’s Visiting Dallas to Exhibit at Texas Restaurant Show

·3 min read

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Zaxby's, the thriving chicken QSR known for its excellent food, encore experiences and exceptional culture, is extending an invitation to aspiring entrepreneurs and experienced operators to the Texas Restaurant Show from July 9 through July 12 in Dallas.

The event arrives with perfect timing for these entrepreneurs, as the beloved chicken franchise is looking to expand their current footprint in the US. Attendees can find the Zaxby's team at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center at Booth 1134. Those interested in learning more about the franchise opportunity can register here.

Those attending the Texas Restaurant Show will be able to speak one-on-one with the Zaxby's team about opportunities to join the brand. Whether you are entering franchising for the first time or are an experienced multi-unit operator who wants to expand their business portfolio, their experienced leadership team wants to meet you.

"We're thrilled to return to the Lone Star State and to find entrepreneurs who would be a great fit for our rapid expansion," says Tray Doster, Zaxby's Director of Franchise Business Development. "Our brand is recognized and beloved throughout the country, and we can't wait to discuss the opportunities that future franchisees will have to continue building on that momentum."

Zaxby's customer loyalty and commitment to service have helped the brand stand out amongst the competition through its recent growth. With more than 900 locations throughout the U.S., Zaxby's has proven to be a top QSR concept thanks to its combination of indescribably good food, advanced digital technology, multiple floorplans including a drive-thru only prototype. With locations predominantly in the Southeast, Zaxby's plans to accelerate its nationwide expansion including in markets throughout Texas.

"This visit to Dallas, just weeks after our visit to Houston, is proof of our commitment to expanding here in Texas," says David Jones, Franchise Business Development Recruitment Manager for Zaxby's. "The Texas Restaurant Show is an exciting opportunity for us to have meaningful discussions with the entrepreneurs who will help us drive that success. Our business is built on relationships and support, and it starts with the connections we make at events like these."

Those unable to attend the Texas Restaurant Show in Dallas are encouraged to contact the Zaxby's Franchising team by visiting https://www.zaxbysfranchising.com/.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Athens, Georgia, Zaxby's is a quick service restaurant franchise. For 30 years, Zaxby's has filled its table with people who share the vision of "enriching lives". The brand is committed to serving made-to-order, "indescribably good" chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches, and salads in an exceptionally comfortable and friendly atmosphere. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and has plans to open hundreds more restaurants across the United States in the next five years. Zaxby's has been ranked a top franchise on Entrepreneur's esteemed Franchise 500 list each year since 2013. As of 2021, Zaxby's earned its designation as a five star VetFran partner, highlighting the brand's commitment to support and incentivize franchise ownership among veterans.

For more information about bringing Zaxby's to your community, visit zaxbysfranchising.com. To explore menu options and Zaxby's unbeatable culture, visit zaxbys.com.

SOURCE: Zaxby's



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707058/Zaxbys-Visiting-Dallas-to-Exhibit-at-Texas-Restaurant-Show

