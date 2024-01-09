Zaxby's bringing back fan-favorite salad, egg rolls for a limited time

Zaxby's announced Tuesday they are bringing back the Asian Zensation Zalad and hand-rolled Egg Rolls for a limited time.

Zaxby's menu will now have a bit of an Asian-inspired twist, at least for the time being.

The chicken chain announced Tuesday it is bringing back its Asian Zensation Zalad and hand-rolled egg rolls for a limited time, while supplies last.

According to a news release from the company, the salad features Zaxby's fried chicken fingers or grilled chicken on mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots and crispy wonton strips, topped with Asian slaw and drizzled with a honey sesame teriyaki glaze. The salad is served with a citrus vinaigrette dressing and a veggie egg roll and starts at $9.95.

The honey sesame teriyaki glaze is made with soy sauce, ginger, garlic, honey and brown sugar, the company said, while the Asian slaw is steeped in a citrus vinaigrette and made with fruity orange, sweet pineapple, and notes of ginger and sesame.

Customers can also get two egg rolls as a standalone side, paired with a sweet & spicy dipping sauce, for $3.

The egg rolls are hand rolled in a crispy wonton wrapper, Zaxby's said, and filled with shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion and seasoning.

The Asian Zensation Zalad is one of the top requested seasonal menu items from Zaxby's customers, according to Patrick Schwing, the company's chief marketing and strategy officer.

The egg rolls are equally as popular, as Schwing noted the company ran out of them last year "from an overwhelmingly positive response from our customers."

Customers can earn double Zax Rewardz points on orders of the Asian Zensation Zalad when ordering through their account online, in-app or with the QR code scans at registers in restaurants from Jan. 8 through Jan. 14.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zaxby's Asian salad, egg rolls return to menu for limited time