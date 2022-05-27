Zaxby's to Exhibit at International Franchise Expo in New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Zaxby's, the thriving chicken QSR known for its excellent food, encore experiences and exceptional culture, is inviting ambitious entrepreneurs to meet brand representatives at the International Franchise Expo (IFE) from Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 4, in New York City.

The expo arrives at a time when the beloved chicken franchise is looking to expand their current footprint in the US. Attendees can find the Zaxby's team at the Javits Center at Booth #312. Those interested in learning more about the franchise opportunity can register as Zaxby's guest here by using the promo code ZAXBYS.

Those attending the event will be able to speak one-on-one with the Zaxby's team about the brand. Their franchise program boasts an experienced leadership team that supports franchisees in fulfilling their personal and professional goals. Whether you are entering franchising for the first time or are an experienced multi-unit operator who wants to expand their business portfolio, they want to meet you.

"This is an incredible chance for entrepreneurs to learn more about Zaxby's and for us to meet individuals who would be a great fit for our rapid expansion," says Tray Doster, Zaxby's Director of Franchise Business Development. "Our brand is one that is recognized throughout the country and there are real opportunities for success with the right franchisees on board. We can't wait to discuss the future with so many energized entrepreneurs in New York."

Zaxby's culture of service and customer loyalty help the brand stand out amongst the competition. With more than 900 locations, this period of growth is sparked by a combination of indescribably good food, advanced digital technology, multiple floorplans including a drive-thru only prototype as well as a diverse and inclusive workplace. With locations principally located in the Southeast, Zaxby's has bold plans for nationwide expansion.

"This visit to New York City is an important step in building our momentum towards an exciting future," says David Jones, Franchise Business Development Recruitment Manager for Zaxby's. "We have met so many of our beloved franchisees through events like this, and we can't wait to meet the next additions to the Zaxby's family. Not only will we have the chance to showcase the incredible opportunities available right now, but we'll be building relationships that are essential for our franchisees to succeed."

Those unable to attend the International Franchise Expo in New York City are encouraged to contact the Zaxby's Franchising team by visiting https://www.zaxbysfranchising.com/.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Athens, Georgia, Zaxby's is a quick service restaurant franchise. For 30 years, Zaxby's has filled its table with people who share the vision of "enriching lives". The brand is committed to serving made-to-order, "indescribably good" chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches, and salads in an exceptionally comfortable and friendly atmosphere. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and has plans to open hundreds more restaurants across the United States in the next five years. Zaxby's has been ranked a top franchise on Entrepreneur's esteemed Franchise 500 list each year since 2013. As of 2021, Zaxby's earned its designation as a five star VetFran partner, highlighting the brand's commitment to support and incentivize franchise ownership among veterans.

For more information about bringing Zaxby's to your community, visit zaxbysfranchising.com. To explore menu options and Zaxby's unbeatable culture, visit zaxbys.com.

