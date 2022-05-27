U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,062.75
    +7.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,600.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,315.75
    +36.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.70
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.29
    -0.80 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.10
    +9.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    +0.41 (+1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.21
    -1.16 (-4.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2617
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.9350
    -0.1670 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,995.15
    -89.14 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    630.45
    -30.70 (-4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.83
    +19.91 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Zaxby's to Exhibit at International Franchise Expo in New York

·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Zaxby's, the thriving chicken QSR known for its excellent food, encore experiences and exceptional culture, is inviting ambitious entrepreneurs to meet brand representatives at the International Franchise Expo (IFE) from Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 4, in New York City.

The expo arrives at a time when the beloved chicken franchise is looking to expand their current footprint in the US. Attendees can find the Zaxby's team at the Javits Center at Booth #312. Those interested in learning more about the franchise opportunity can register as Zaxby's guest here by using the promo code ZAXBYS.

Those attending the event will be able to speak one-on-one with the Zaxby's team about the brand. Their franchise program boasts an experienced leadership team that supports franchisees in fulfilling their personal and professional goals. Whether you are entering franchising for the first time or are an experienced multi-unit operator who wants to expand their business portfolio, they want to meet you.

"This is an incredible chance for entrepreneurs to learn more about Zaxby's and for us to meet individuals who would be a great fit for our rapid expansion," says Tray Doster, Zaxby's Director of Franchise Business Development. "Our brand is one that is recognized throughout the country and there are real opportunities for success with the right franchisees on board. We can't wait to discuss the future with so many energized entrepreneurs in New York."

Zaxby's culture of service and customer loyalty help the brand stand out amongst the competition. With more than 900 locations, this period of growth is sparked by a combination of indescribably good food, advanced digital technology, multiple floorplans including a drive-thru only prototype as well as a diverse and inclusive workplace. With locations principally located in the Southeast, Zaxby's has bold plans for nationwide expansion.

"This visit to New York City is an important step in building our momentum towards an exciting future," says David Jones, Franchise Business Development Recruitment Manager for Zaxby's. "We have met so many of our beloved franchisees through events like this, and we can't wait to meet the next additions to the Zaxby's family. Not only will we have the chance to showcase the incredible opportunities available right now, but we'll be building relationships that are essential for our franchisees to succeed."

Those unable to attend the International Franchise Expo in New York City are encouraged to contact the Zaxby's Franchising team by visiting https://www.zaxbysfranchising.com/.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Athens, Georgia, Zaxby's is a quick service restaurant franchise. For 30 years, Zaxby's has filled its table with people who share the vision of "enriching lives". The brand is committed to serving made-to-order, "indescribably good" chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches, and salads in an exceptionally comfortable and friendly atmosphere. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and has plans to open hundreds more restaurants across the United States in the next five years. Zaxby's has been ranked a top franchise on Entrepreneur's esteemed Franchise 500 list each year since 2013. As of 2021, Zaxby's earned its designation as a five star VetFran partner, highlighting the brand's commitment to support and incentivize franchise ownership among veterans.

For more information about bringing Zaxby's to your community, visit zaxbysfranchising.com. To explore menu options and Zaxby's unbeatable culture, visit zaxbys.com.

CONTACT:
Matthew Randall
+19195785994
mrandall@919marketing.com

SOURCE: Zaxby's



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702947/Zaxbys-to-Exhibit-at-International-Franchise-Expo-in-New-York

Recommended Stories

  • Fertilizer Prices Drop 30% Following Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices that had hit records are now plunging as buyers reel from sticker shock.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaThe June spot price in Tampa, Florida for the nitrogen fertilizer ammonia settled at $1,000 per metric ton,

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Even as the Market Sinks

    Stock splits have been all the rage in recent years, fueled by surging stock prices of some of the world's most recognizable companies. Worse still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has tumbled into bear market territory, down roughly 27% from its high reached late last year. Read on to find out why they picked Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) from among the recent stock-split candidates.

  • The Under-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Invested $61 Billion Into in Less Than 4 Years

    When Warren Buffett, the CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), buys or sells a stock, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since taking the reins, Buffett has created close to $670 billion in value for his shareholders (which includes himself), and he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an almost unfathomable 20.1% average annual return. To put this performance in another context, the benchmark S&P 500 has "only" gained 30,209%, including dividends paid, since Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway.

  • EDF Nuclear Failures Undermine Europe’s Push to Exit Russian Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA’s nuclear failures are sending ripples through European energy markets, threatening to undermine the continent’s plan to turn its back on Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaEurope’s biggest produ

  • Why cash is an important part of your retirement plan

    Retirement savers are often told they’ll see a greater return in their retirement assets if they invest it – and that may be true – but it’s important to prioritize some cash in a retirement plan as well. Retirement Tip of the Week: For those close to retirement, consider keeping a portion of your retirement plan in cash – whether that be in the portfolio itself, or in a separate account. Bank and money market accounts do not generate the same type of returns as investments, though right now with volatility some investors may beg to differ.

  • Elon Musk and Tesla Set Their Sights on a Popular Industry

    The electric vehicle manufacturer has a very popular industry in its sights despite often low margins.

  • Why Apyx Medical Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

    Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) has FDA received 510(k) clearance for the use of the Renuvion Dermal Handpiece for specific dermal resurfacing procedures. The Renuvion Dermal Handpiece is indicated for dermatological procedures to treat moderate to severe wrinkles and rhytides, limited to patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, or III. The company expects to begin a limited launch of Renuvion for this indication in Q3 of 2022, to enter full commercialization by the end of 2022. "We a

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Bought in Q1

    During the first quarter, the S&P 500 fell more than 5% as rampant inflation and the prospect of rising interest rates sparked fears about a recession. Similarly, billionaire David Siegel of Two Sigma Advisors doubled his position in PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), adding nearly 1.8 million shares to his hedge fund. Of course, the stock market sell-off has accelerated since the end of the first quarter.

  • Analyst Report: Costco Wholesale Corporation

    The leading warehouse club, Costco has 815 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2021), with most sales derived in the United States (72%) and Canada (14%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but roughly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for 40% of fiscal 2021 sales, with non-food merchandise 29%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) nearly 17%, and fresh food 14%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 7% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).

  • Is Alphabet Stock a Buy Now?

    It has powerful brands, but macroeconomic headwinds and intensifying competition are a risk for investors.

  • Tech war: China's semiconductor heartland woos foreign investors as US pushes for supply chain decoupling

    China's coastal Jiangsu province, a key chip manufacturing hub, will host a special online event to encourage foreign semiconductor design firms to partner with local peers, as the country moves to strengthen its industrial ties with the outside world amid US efforts to reduce China's role in the global chip supply chain. The online seminar, scheduled for next month, is designed to promote international cooperation between local semiconductor firms and their Asian, European and US counterparts,

  • Analysis-Russia prepares to seize western firms looking to leave

    Russia is advancing a new law allowing it to take control of the local businesses of western companies that decide to leave in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, raising the stakes for multinationals trying to exit. The law, which could be in place within weeks, will give Russia sweeping powers to intervene where there is a threat to local jobs or industry, making it more difficult for western companies to disentangle themselves quickly unless they are prepared to take a big financial hit. The law to seize the property of foreign investors follows an exodus of western companies, such as Starbucks, McDonald's and brewer AB InBev, and increases pressure on those still there.

  • Rice Giant Thailand Wants to Coordinate Price Hikes With Vietnam

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand and Vietnam should jointly raise rice prices to boost their bargaining power in the global market, according to Thai premier Prayuth Chan-Ocha, a move that threatens higher food costs for consumers worldwide. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving

  • Deere tapping into Apple-like tech model to drive revenue

    BONDURANT, Iowa (Reuters) -Deere & Co has sold its tractors and other equipment to farmers for decades, but the world's largest agriculture machinery manufacturer is tearing a page from the technology world's playbook - combining cutting-edge hardware with software and subscription models to drive revenue growth. In a world with a dwindling number of grain producers and a growing population, Deere and its rivals are developing self-driving equipment loaded with the latest software that is harvesting a new kind of bumper crop: data. All that translates into recurring revenue, something companies like Apple have long enjoyed and industrial manufacturers like Deere hungrily eye.

  • This is the photographic evidence presented in a lawsuit over fast-food burger sizes

    Are there legal consequences when restaurants advertise exaggerated versions of their menu items? The photographic evidence from one lawsuit.

  • Costco Beats Q3 Sales Forecast, Membership Revenues Near $1 Billion

    Costco took in $984 million in new membership fee in its fiscal third quarter, helping the bulk retailer top Street forecasts for topline revenues.

  • Pay for women CEOs rose 26% last year. But we’re still far from gender equity in top corporate roles

    Women CEOs were paid a median $15.8 million in 2021, according to a new report.

  • Zoom's Post-COVID Growth Strategy Is Coming Into Focus

    The big knock against Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) stock in recent months is that the video communications giant has likely plateaued since its business became a global sensation during earlier phases of the pandemic. Sure, annual sales are now well above $4 billion compared to $600 million in 2019. Zoom has likely lost many small accounts since early 2021, when nearly all meetings and gatherings were occurring online.

  • Toyota cuts June output plan again as China lockdowns bite

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Friday cut its global production plan for June for the second time this week and signalled its full-year output estimate could be lowered, highlighting the pain from the supply chain crunch and China lockdown. Global automakers' production has been hit by the microchip shortage and also by China's COVID-19 lockdowns. The reduction by Toyota - broadly seen as a bellwether for Japan Inc - comes a day after data showed car sales in China, Europe and the United States remain weak.

  • Northwest Bank CEO Ronald Seiffert, who was dedicated to growth in Buffalo, dies unexpectedly

    After being appointed chairman and CEO of Northwest Bancshares, Ronald Seiffert oversaw vast change in the company and the industry. The bank vowed to carry out his strategic initiatives after Seiffert died “unexpectedly of natural causes” on Tuesday. “He set Northwest Bank on a trajectory to be successful,” said Rick Hamister, Northwest Bank’s New York state regional president, based in Amherst.