Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on March 20, 2021

·6 min read
OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2021 /CNW/ -

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create stress and anxiety for many Canadians, particularly those who do not have ready access to their regular support networks. Through the Wellness Together Canada online portal, people of all ages across the country can access immediate, free and confidential mental health and substance use supports, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Friday was World Sleep Day, reminding us that a good night's sleep is part of a healthy lifestyle. However, this is not always easy to do and may be harder now given how COVID-19 has disrupted our routines and schedules. There are multiple factors in our lives as a result of the pandemic that have contributed to lack of sleep or poor sleep. Canadians may be feeling lonely and physically isolated, experiencing economic hardships and uncertainty, or juggling work and homeschooling. This loss of sleep, especially over time, has a negative effect on your overall health. Insufficient sleep, is associated with adverse physical and mental health outcomes, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, all-cause mortality, depression, and anxiety. There are things that you can do to get a better sleep, including avoiding alcohol, caffeine and nicotine before bed, practicing relaxation and mindfulness-based stress reduction techniques and exercising regularly.

For younger ages, the Canadian 24 Hour Movement Guidelines for Children and Youth, launched in June 2016, are the world's first integrated movement behaviour guidelines that recommend the amount and intensity of physical activity, sleep, and limits to sedentary time for children and youth aged 5 to 17 within a 24-hour period. The guidelines reflect emerging research and evidence of the important relationship between sleep, physical activity and sedentary behaviour of children and youth.

As COVID-19 activity continues in Canada, we are tracking a range of epidemiological indicators to monitor where the disease is most active, where it is spreading and how it is impacting the health of Canadians and public health, laboratory and healthcare capacity. At the same time, the Public Health Agency of Canada is providing Canadians with regular updates on COVID-19 vaccines administered, vaccination coverage and ongoing monitoring of vaccine safety across the country. The following is the latest summary on national numbers and trends, and the actions we all need to be taking to reduce infection rates, while vaccination programs expand for the protection of all Canadians.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 927,069 cases of COVID-19, including 22,617 deaths reported in Canada; these cumulative numbers tell us about the overall burden of COVID-19 illness to date. They also tell us, together with results of serological studies, that the vast majority of Canadians remain susceptible to COVID-19. As vaccination programs continue to expand across Canada, there is cause for optimism that widespread and lasting immunity can be achieved through COVID-19 vaccination. We now have multiple safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines with unique advantages that are authorised for use in Canada.

However, nationally, COVID-19 activity has levelled off at a high level since mid-February and average daily case counts are now on the rise. The latest national-level data show a 7-day average of 3,297 new cases daily (Mar 12-18). Currently, there are 33,399 active cases across the country. While COVID-19 continues to impact people of all ages in Canada, infection rates are highest among those aged 20-39 years of age. Although severe illness is less common among young adults, it is important to remember that serious illness can occur at any age. In addition, circulation of COVID-19 in younger, more mobile and socially-connected adults presents an ongoing risk for spread into high-risk populations and settings. The emergence and spread of certain SARS-CoV-2 virus variants heightens this concern. For the week of March 7-13, there were on average of 102,676 tests completed daily across Canada, of which 3.2% were positive for COVID-19. As of March 18, a total of 4,499 variants of concern have been reported across Canada, including 4,169 B.1.1.7 variants, 241 B.1.351 variants and 89 P.1 variants. With the continued increase of variants of concern, maintaining public health measures and individual precautions is crucial to reducing infection rates and avoiding a rapid reacceleration of the epidemic and its severe outcomes, including hospitalisation and deaths.

Nationally, declines in lagging indicators of COVID-19 severity are levelling off or increasing slightly. Provincial and territorial data indicate that an average of 2,057 people with COVID-19 were being treated in Canadian hospitals each day during the most recent 7-day period (Mar 12-18), including 561 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. During the same period, there were an average of 31 COVID-19-related deaths reported daily.

While vaccine programs accelerate, it will be important to maintain a high degree of caution. Any easing of public health measures must be done slowly with enhanced testing, screening, and genomic analysis to detect variants of concern. In particular, there must be sufficient contact tracing capacity and supports for effective isolation, given increased transmissibility of variants of concern.

Canadians are urged to remain vigilant, continue following local public health advice, and consistently maintain individual practices that keep us and our families safer: stay home/self-isolate if you have any symptoms, think about the risks and reduce non-essential activities and outings to a minimum, avoid all non-essential travel, and maintain individual protective practices of physical distancing, hand, cough and surface hygiene and wearing a well-fitted and properly worn face mask as appropriate (including in shared spaces, indoors or outdoors, with people from outside of your immediate household).

Aiming to have the fewest interactions with the fewest number of people, for the shortest time, at the greatest distance possible, while wearing the best-fitting mask is a simple rule that we can all apply to help limit the spread of COVID-19, as vaccine programs expand to protect all Canadians.

Canadians can also go the extra mile by sharing credible information on COVID-19 risks and prevention practices and measures to reduce COVID-19 in communities and by downloading the COVID Alert app to break the cycle of infection and help limit the spread of COVID-19. Read my backgrounder to access more COVID-19 Information and Resources on ways to reduce the risks and protect yourself and others, including information on COVID-19 vaccination.

