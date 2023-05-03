ZayZoon Wins Top Honor - Partner of the Year - at 2023 ADP Marketplace Partner Summit

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / ZayZoon, an Earned Wage Access provider for small and midsize businesses, today announced that it has been awarded Partner of the Year at the 2023 ADP Marketplace Partner Summit. The prestigious award recognizes ZayZoon's exceptional contributions as a partner that has helped companies improve employee financial well-being, increase productivity, and retain top talent.

As an ADP Marketplace Platinum Partner, ZayZoon has demonstrated expertise and success in integrating its financial empowerment platform with ADP® payroll solutions. ZayZoon provides employees with access to their earned wages before their scheduled payday, helping to reduce financial stress and prioritizing employee autonomy. The platform is seamlessly integrated with RUN Powered by ADP®, ADP Workforce Now® and ADP Workforce Now® Next Generation, allowing for easy implementation and management for ADP clients.

ZayZoon's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and excellent customer service earned them the highest partner level in the ADP Marketplace Partner Program. At last year's summit, the company was awarded the 2022 Rising Star Award.

"Receiving this recognition from ADP Marketplace is extremely rewarding and speaks to the appetite businesses have for Earned Wage Access," said Tate Hackert, Founder and President, ZayZoon. "As an ADP Marketplace partner, we can make our financial empowerment platform available to small and midsize businesses, giving them a competitive advantage in the war for talent while also improving the financial well-being of their employees."

ZayZoon's financial empowerment platform supports employee financial well-being at every step in the employee lifecycle. Standout features include:

Earned Wage Access: Instant access to earned wages - whenever, however - offering employees the flexibility they need to accommodate anything from essentials to unexpected expenses. On-demand funds can be sent directly to a bank account or received via Instant Gift cards with up to a 25% bonus.



ZayZoon Perks: Exclusive money-saving opportunities, providing savings where employees are already spending money. These curated perks include savings on essentials like groceries, prescriptions, car costs, and more.



Financial Wellness: Resources like financial education courses, an overdraft predictor, low-balance notifications, and spend insights help employees know exactly where their finances stand, with 89% of ZayZoon customers reporting a reduction in financial stress.

Learn more and activate ZayZoon Earned Wage Access for RUN Powered by ADP or ADP Workforce Now on ADP Marketplace.

About ZayZoon:

ZayZoon is the financial empowerment platform for SMBs. With ZayZoon, payday finally comes with the push of a button. It's free for employers and takes only 30 minutes to implement. Employees can use ZayZoon to get paid whenever, however. The platform also offers educational resources and tools to help workers break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle. And it works. 89% of employees who use ZayZoon report less financial stress and employers who offer ZayZoon boast a 29% reduction in turnover. To learn more, visit ZayZoon at https://www.zayzoon.com/.

About ADP

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

