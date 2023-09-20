ZEAL Network SE (ETR:TIMA) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

With its stock down 9.4% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard ZEAL Network (ETR:TIMA). We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ZEAL Network's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ZEAL Network is:

4.9% = €13m ÷ €261m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.05.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

ZEAL Network's Earnings Growth And 4.9% ROE

At first glance, ZEAL Network's ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 9.5%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 13% seen by ZEAL Network was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, we compared ZEAL Network's performance against the industry and found that the industry shrunk its earnings at 24% in the same period, which suggests that the company's earnings have been shrinking at a slower rate than its industry, This does offer shareholders some relief

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is TIMA fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is ZEAL Network Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

ZEAL Network's very high three-year median payout ratio of 162% over the last three years suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning and this explains the company's shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term.

In addition, ZEAL Network has been paying dividends over a period of eight years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 83% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in ZEAL Network's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 7.3%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on ZEAL Network. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

