U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.94
    +11.94 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,308.74
    +95.62 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,974.97
    +29.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.98
    -25.29 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.81
    +1.39 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.30
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.13 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3440
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3714
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2570
    +0.2010 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,287.89
    +50.14 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.40
    +21.50 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.97
    -2.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

New Zealand-based Imagr thinks camera-based AI is the future of shopping trolleys

Rebecca Bellan
·7 min read

When it comes to contactless, automated supermarket shopping, Imagr is backing a vision-based approach. But unlike Amazon Go stores, which use cameras and sensors to monitor the shopper as they walk in and out without scanning or paying at checkout, this New Zealand-based company thinks the only images that should be captured and analyzed are those of products going into a shopping cart.

The early-stage startup has invented tech that attaches to the trolley and uses cameras to detect and label products, adding them to a virtual cart where shoppers can checkout without ever interacting with a human or waiting in a line.

The contactless shopping space has been growing slowly for years, but more recently it has seen a boost in the pandemic era, where the less we share air with another human, the better. The value of transactions processed by frictionless checkout technology is estimated to reach $387 billion by 2025, according to a 2020 study from Juniper Research.

“With Covid, I think what you probably saw was a huge rush on supermarkets that really exposed a number of things retailers weren't prepared for,” Will Chomley, CEO and co-founder, told TechCrunch. “It also really highlighted the fact that the end user wanted a solution that was completely frictionless, and it demonstrated that their infrastructure was not capable of handling that sort of thing. But it also showed that as staff started to refuse to turn up to work because they didn't want to catch it, retailers needed solutions to be able to run these stores on less staff.”

Amazon Go’s automated convenience stores are expanding internationally, which Chomley says scares retailers who fear competition from the tech giant. At the same time, countries around the world are looking at going cashless, making this a ripe moment to focus on the frictionless checkout space.

Imagr, which recently had a pop-up shop in London to demonstrate its tech, is currently raising its Series A after it raised $9.5 million in seed funding at the end of November 2019 in a round led by Toshiba Tec. Chomley says Imagr has raised a total of $12.5 million to date, and as it raises its next round, is in the market for strategic partners rather than just VC money. The company says the tech is there, it just needs to scale.

The startup’s original smart shopping carts, complete with a halo on top that houses cameras and lights to detect products going in and out of the cart, can be seen in Japan’s 150 H2O Retailing stores, and the company says it has one contract due to go live this year in the U.K., as well as another two in the works and some other plans in Europe that can’t yet be confirmed publicly.

The haloed version of the shopping cart is not, however, the end product for Imagr. The plan is to roll out a more modular version by Q4, where instead of an entire cart, you get three pieces of hardware that attach to a standard cart. Each module will have its own set of lights and cameras, as well as a microprocessor where data is analyzed then sent up into the cloud and back to the shopper’s app and virtual cart with less than one second latency. Chloe Lamb, brand and communications lead, says Imagr has built a prototype that's currently for sale.

Lamb also said the modular method just makes more sense when scaling. Smart carts can cost retailers between $5,000 and $10,000 per unit and require a lot of maintenance compared to simple shopping carts, which tend to cost retailers under $100 and will get beat up for years before being replaced. Amazon's walk out tech is expected to cost retailers upwards of $1 million for installation and hardware, and that doesn't include maintenance over time. Currently, the full system that it's piloting is about $75,000 and includes 10 carts, an imaging station, a server station to run the system, full integration into a customer-facing store and Imagr support over the duration of the pilot. Imagr didn't share how much its current model of trolleys cost versus its modular system, but says it'll be a cheaper endeavor.

Shopic, an Israeli smart trolley company, also has a smaller piece of hardware that attaches to a cart, but the difference is it relies on a barcode scanner rather than computer vision.

“They have the hardware, but we have the software,” said Lamb. “Our vision/AI is better. Like, we've cracked the hardest part of it and it's the AI, and for us it's been figuring out how we put that in a smaller vessel.”

Shopic and Amazon aren't the only other hopefuls in this space. Standard Cognition has copied Amazon's style of walkout tech to distribute to stores. Earlier this year, the San Francisco-based company, which is now valued at $1 billion, raised $150 million in a Series C and announced a partnership with Circle K, the convenience store chain owned by Alimentation Couch-Tard Inc.

Aside from being kind of creepy – the all-seeing cameras may be trained on what you are buying but also are scanning the store, and you, at large – Lamb says the walkout tech that Standard is offering is incredibly expensive and not at all scalable in the short term.

“You couldn't overhead that,” said Lamb. “The maintenance alone, having to have AI engineers on site, plus the storage capacity needed for all the data you collect. The server room you would need would be intense.”

Running the Imagr system in one store uses the same amount of data as streaming HD Netflix for a day, the company said.

“Shopping carts just made sense to me because everyone already used carts or baskets, they were what retailers were comfortable buying and what users were comfortable using,” said Chomley. “It didn't require a huge overhaul of the systems. It’s the method of least disruption, faster payback period, better customer experience and no privacy concerns.”

And while it’s within the realm of possibility that the approach of above-head tech gets cheaper over time, it’s not as quick or clear of a path to market, claimed Chomley.

“Amazon proved the market; it proved that the end user wants something frictionless, and I think that’s really healthy for our business,” said Chomley. “But what Amazon did is they built a supermarket for the technology, whereas we have built technology for a supermarket. And that’s where retailers will say we can’t process 1.6 terabytes of information every second. We need something that fits into our store and our operations.”

As items go into Imagr's shopping cart, they appear in the app's virtual cart.

Lamb says many retailers look at Imagr as an elevation from the scan-and-shop because it’s not too far off in terms of pricing, but the difference is retailers get to see what’s in the cart. It's a lot harder to shoplift by pretending to scan an item when the cart is watching and making a record of what goes in and out.

Imagr offers a white label solution for retailers that they can own, operate and scale themselves. This means the retailer would own all the hardware, software and the white labeled app. Imagr has a shared licensing agreement for data with retailers because it needs to get smarter and keep training its models. Lamb said that Imagr hopes to offer inventory analytics in the future to help retailers avoid inventory distortion.

“Our intention would be to essentially provide them the ability to track everything that comes in and out,” said Lamb. “In a perfect world, like, I don't know all the coke sells out, and it pings one of the retail workers in the store and she’s got to restock, shelf 7A. That’s what we’re working towards. We don't have a hard solution for it but there’s definitely demand for that.”

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About TSMC Stock?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) is one of the world's most talked-about chipmakers. The global chip shortage highlighted the contract chipmaker's role as a linchpin of the semiconductor market, making it a flashpoint for trade tensions between the United States and China. Let's see why everyone has been talking about TSMC -- and what all that buzz means for investors.

  • Tim Cook sells Apple shares worth $750m

    Tim Cook has sold Apple shares worth more than $750m (£547m) after receiving the final installment of a package agreed when he became chief executive.

  • My Top Robinhood Stock to Buy Now

    Robinhood upended the finance world with commission-free trades and fractional shares, inspiring young investors to participate in the stock market. But the platform has also received a fair amount of criticism, as it's become somewhat synonymous with meme stocks and gamified investing.

  • VMware Stock Slides as Growth of Cloud Business Disappoints

    The enterprise-software company reported revenue of $3.14 billion, in line with Street estimates, but investors may not have liked the component parts.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 27th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would deliver another day of losses…

  • Apple makes sweeping changes to App Store after class action lawsuit

    Apple has made sweeping changes to the App Store rules as part of its response to a class action lawsuit. The changes are one of several concessions proposed by the iPhone maker to resolve a class-action suit from US developers and comes amid investigations by regulators into alleged anti-competitive behaviour. When a person pays for an app on the iOS store or makes a purchase within apps for digital goods, Apple takes a cut from developers - between 15% and 30% on each purchase.

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • Apple’s Changing Its App Store Rules in a Tentative Lawsuit Settlement.

    The agreement will give developers new flexibility on how they work with the company's App Store.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 26th, 2021

    Following a bullish mid-week session, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivots and revisit Wednesday’s highs to avoid a return to the red.

  • Popcorn's new app brings short-form video to the workplace

    A new startup called Popcorn wants to make work communication more fun and personal by offering a way for users to record short video messages, or "pops," that can be used for any number of purposes in place of longer emails, texts, Slack messages or Zoom calls. While there are plenty of other places to record short-form video these days, most of these exist in the social media space, which isn't appropriate for a work environment. Popcorn, on the other hand, lets you create the short video and then send a URL to that video anywhere you would want to add a personal touch to your message.

  • Exclusive-Microsoft warns thousands of cloud customers of exposed databases

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Microsoft on Thursday warned thousands of its cloud computing customers, including some of the world's largest companies, that intruders could have the ability to read, change or even delete their main databases, according to a copy of the email and a cyber security researcher. The vulnerability is in Microsoft Azure's flagship Cosmos DB database. A research team at security company Wiz discovered it was able to access keys that control access to databases held by thousands of companies.

  • Microsoft warns cloud customers of flaw that may have exposed databases: report

    Microsoft Corp. has warned thousands of its cloud customers that their databases may have been exposed to intruders, Reuters reported Thursday.

  • iPhone 13 release date rumours begin as launch of new Apple handset and AirPods nears

    Rumours of an imminent release date for the iPhone 13 are swirling ahead of a likely Apple event. Apple traditionally reveals its new iPhones early in September, before putting them on sale shortly after. This year’s event could feature not only the iPhone but also other rumoured products, such as an updated version of the AirPods and new iPads.

  • Apple strikes App Store deal with small developers as it waits for 'Fortnite' ruling

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Thursday agreed to loosen App Store restrictions on small developers, striking a deal in a class-action lawsuit as the iPhone maker awaits a ruling by the same judge in a separate App Store dispute brought by the developer behind "Fortnite." But Apple kept intact the vast majority of the App Store business practices that have been challenged in courts and legislatures. Instead it gave up only $100 million, a small sum for a company worth more than $2.4 trillion, and a set of email marketing restrictions that legal experts had said could be difficult to defend even under a prior U.S. Supreme Court case that allows companies to bar their business partners from steering customers toward alternative payment methods.

  • This could be Apple’s next $20 billion business

    Apple Inc. could turn advertising into its next $20 billion business as the company ramps up its offerings and clamps down on ad targeting by third parties.

  • Microsoft Azure flaw left thousands of cloud customers' data vulnerable

    A vulnerability in Microsoft's Azure cloud computing service left several thousand customers susceptible to cyberattacks.

  • T-Mobile confident no ongoing risks to user data from recent hack

    The third largest U.S. wireless carrier last week said personal data of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing customers. In another update, which came days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission opened a probe into the breach, T-mobile revealed that 5.3 million additional wireless subscribers and 667,000 more accounts of former customers were impacted, bringing the total to more than 53 million. John Binns, a 21-year-old hacker who stole data of T-Mobile customers, said the company's security was "awful", the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

  • Mitek Systems Shows Some Bullish Charts and Indicators

    During Wednesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about Mitek Systems : "This company is doing incredibly well," said Cramer about the software development company.

  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip3 is the first foldable phone I’d actually buy

    Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip3 is the first foldable smartphone that's worth checking out as your main phone.