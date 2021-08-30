U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,528.79
    +19.42 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.84
    -55.96 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.89
    +136.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.99
    -11.16 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.15
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9600
    +0.1500 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,714.96
    -1,588.99 (-3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.43
    +25.57 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.19 (+0.54%)
     

New Zealand-based student well-being platform Komodo raises $1.8M NZD

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

Adolescence is a turbulent period and its challenges are being exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even in the best of times, teens dealing with personal and school problems might have trouble talking about them. New Zealand-based startup Komodo is a student well-being platform that wants to give students a place to communicate with staff, while providing schools with data to help them spot and address issues like depression or bullying.

Founded in 2018 by Chris Bacon, Matt Goodson and Jack Wood, the startup announced today it has raised $1.8 million NZD (about $1.26 million) in seed funding led by Folklore Ventures, with participation from Icehouse Ventures and Flying Fox Ventures. Individual investors included employee engagement platform Culture Amp co-founder Rod Hamilton; Chloe Hamman, Culture Amp’s director of people science; leaders from learning platform Education Perfect; and Kristi Grant, the director of people experience at Auror.

Employee engagement platform Culture Amp raises $100M at a $1.5B valuation

Some of Komodo’s clients and partners in New Zealand and Australia include Marist College Ashgrove in Queensland; St. Andrew’s College in Christchurch; the Australian Boarding Schools Association (ABSA); Independent Schools of New Zealand; and the Council of British International Schools.

Komodo was originally created to monitor the well-being of youth athletes, based on research Bacon performed while earning a Ph.D. at the University of Canterbury. A lot of its clients were schools, and that’s when the team began to expand Komodo’s scope.

“The draw for us was witnessing specific examples,” Wood told TechCrunch. “We had schools coming back to us saying ‘we’ve got a kid that’s been bullied for the past three months who hasn’t even remotely felt confident to approach a staff member and start talking about it. We’ve finally seen that come up in Komodo and they feel happy they have a confidential channel to voice that concern.’”

A photo of Komodo Wellbeing co-founders Jack Wood and Chris Bacon
A photo of Komodo Wellbeing co-founders Jack Wood and Chris Bacon

Komodo co-founders Jack Wood and Chris Bacon. Image Credits: Komodo

Komodo has a web application and a mobile app, which is what most students use. The platform can be customized by schools and includes psychologist-designed surveys and questions about topics like how students feel about going to school, socialization and relationships or major transitions like starting high school or preparing for university. The amount of time students check into Komodo depends on their school. At some it’s once a week, others once every two weeks or month. Schools use the platform differently based on their environment — for example, if they’re learning remotely, they may do more frequent check-ins.

For schools, data collected from surveys can help them see trends emerge and catch potential problems earlier, like cyberbullying. Before implementing Komodo, its founders say some schools did well-being surveys a few times per year, but many of them relied on staff and teachers’ intuition — for example, if a student who is typically outgoing suddenly becomes withdrawn. Komodo gives them a more efficient way to identify and address issues, though Wood and Bacon emphasize that it’s not meant to replace person-to-person interactions.

“Ultimately our bigger vision is facilitating and getting well-being support to students as early as possible,” said Bacon. The founders have spent a lot of time talking with Culture Amp’s Hamilton “about how it’s really important that the individuals you’re providing data to can actually understand and use it on a regular basis,” he added. “The key part for us [is] to provide visibility and psychologists who can come in and support [school staff] even more.”

Komodo’s seed funding will be used to add more psychologists to its in-house team, develop the platform and expand into more schools in Australia and New Zealand before other markets, including the United States.

Ending the mental health stigma in the tech community

Recommended Stories

  • Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, has asked BioNTech SE to reserve 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for Taiwan, saying he had received a "very good" response. Taiwan's quest to access the vaccine, jointly developed with Pfizer Inc, has dragged on for months, hampered by accusations from Taipei of political interference from Beijing, which claims the island as Chinese territory. Taiwan's government subsequently allowed Gou, Foxconn - formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd - as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, to negotiate on its behalf for the shot.

  • Why pigeons mean peril for satellite broadband

    Satellite internet is a key part of plans to fill broadband "not spots", but simple things can affect it.

  • Facing China 'squeeze', Taiwan launches English-language news platform

    Taiwan launched a new English-language news and media streaming platform on Monday aiming to give it a greater voice on the world stage and help to tackle Beijing's "squeeze" of the Chinese-claimed island on the world stage. Taiwan+, backed by T$775 million ($28 million) in government funding, will broadcast content online focusing on news, as well as features about Taiwan, from food and tourism to culture and technology. President Tsai Ing-wen, in a recorded message to the launch party at a Taipei museum, said Taiwan needed a platform to highlight to the world the island's diversity, democratic achievements and aspiration to contribute to the international community.

  • ‘Selling a promise’: what Silicon Valley learned from the fall of Theranos

    The company’s collapse has changed the startup environment, but some say the industry still hasn’t faced a ‘true reckoning’ Madeleine Albright, Elizabeth Holmes, and Jack Ma attend a 2015 Clinton Global Initiative event in New York. Photograph: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic A charismatic young leader, billions of dollars in valuations and a technology that promised to change the world but failed to deliver: the meteoric rise and fantastic fall of the medical tech startup Theranos has been seen by many a

  • Square to launch a new paid subscription, Invoices Plus

    Square's popular free invoicing software is becoming the company's next big subscription service. The company is poised to announced a paid subscription offering called Invoices Plus, which will offer sellers a set of advanced features, including some that had previously been available with the free service. The service itself had been quietly introduced to individual sellers, but has not yet been publicly announced.

  • Valley of Hype: The culture that built Elizabeth Holmes

    Elizabeth Holmes, once lauded as the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, faces criminal charges and up to 20 years in federal prison if she's convicted. Yahoo Finance’s first original documentary turns the page on the meteoric fall of Holmes and her blood-testing startup, Theranos.

  • Biden has canceled almost $10B in student loan debt so far. Who got relief?

    And more relief could be on the way.

  • Professor quits during class as student refuses to wear a mask

    The professor said he could die from Covid-19 as he had underlying health conditions

  • West Virginia governor: 'You have to get vaccinated'

    As millions of students continue to return to school over the coming weeks, one state's governor is stepping up the call for vaccinations among his constituents.

  • A Week In Twin Cities, MN, On A $69,700 Salary

    Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.Today: an analyst who makes $69,700 per year and spends some of her money this week on European Wax Center Ingrown Hair Serum. Occupation: AnalystIndustry: Health & Human ServicesAge: 26Location: Twin Cities, MNSalary: $69,700Net Worth: -$18,781.30 (savings: $18,598.28; checking: $1,86

  • Gottlieb says COVID-19 vaccine for kids could be approved by early winter

    Pfizer's two-dose vaccine is already authorized for emergency use in children ages 12 to 15.

  • The New Chief Chaplain at Harvard? An Atheist.

    The Puritan colonists who settled in New England in the 1630s had a nagging concern about the churches they were building: How would they ensure that the clergymen would be literate? Their answer was Harvard University, a school that was established to educate the ministry and adopted the motto “Truth for Christ and the Church.” It was named after a pastor, John Harvard, and it would be more than 70 years before the school had a president who was not a clergyman. Nearly four centuries later, Har

  • U.S. opens investigations into bans on school mask mandates in 5 states

    The department is targeting Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, all Republican-led states, in its investigations. It said it was concerned that their bans on mandatory masking could leave students with disabilities and underlying health conditions more vulnerable to COVID-19, limiting their access to in-person learning opportunities. "It's simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

  • CDC: Unvaccinated, unmasked teacher caused community-wide outbreak in California

    An unvaccinated elementary school teacher in California infected more than half of her students with COVID-19, ultimately resulting in a community-wide outbreak in Marin County, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. Why it matters: The outbreak, which took place in May, highlights the stakes surrounding a debate across the U.S. among school districts considering implementing stricter measures to curb the spread of the virus, like universal masking in schools. Stay o

  • U.S. Opens Civil Rights Probes Over Mask Rules in GOP States

    (Bloomberg Government) -- The Education Department opened civil rights investigations in five Republican-led states asking whether bans on school mask mandates discriminate against students with disabilities at severe risk from contracting Covid-19.The agency’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to state education leaders in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah Monday notifying them of the reviews. “It’s simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health

  • The Discovery Education K-12 Learning Platform Honored With a 2021 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence for Back to School

    SILVER SPRING, Md., August 30, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Discovery Education's daily learning platform was recently honored with a 2021 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School in the Secondar...

  • Fauci calls school COVID-19 vaccine mandates a 'good idea'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he backs the idea of coronavirus vaccine mandates for eligible children to attend schools, noting that such mandates already exist for other infectious diseases.

  • School accused of sex trafficking ties faces wage theft suit

    A Twin Cities acupuncture school and clinic that had a massage program shuttered by the state last year over suspicions of sex trafficking is facing more questions about its practices, Axios has learned.What's happening: A class action suit filed against the American Academy of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (AAAOM) alleges that owners engaged in an "illegal, intentional, and systematic scheme" to steal wages from its acupuncturists.The federal complaint claims the clinic's previous owner did

  • Ed Dept. opens investigations in 5 states over mask bans in schools

    The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has opened investigations in five states regarding the prohibitions of universal indoor masking in schools.

  • China bans exams for six-year-old school children

    The education ministry says excessive exams are affecting the physical and mental health of pupils.