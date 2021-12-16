U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

New Zealand-based Whip Around wants to make fleet inspection and maintenance less painful

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Whip Around, a New Zealand-based SaaS company that aims to make fleet inspection and maintenance a much easier process, just closed a $14 million Series B round. The startup will use the funds to expand its New Zealand-based team while growing its reach in the United States, where most of its business resides, according to the company.

“The market is in the early innings of a transition from paper-based manual processes to the digital solution that Whip Around provides," said CEO Noah Hickey in a statement. "There is a significant opportunity to help streamline the transport industry and grow the company."

The funding round was led by Punakaiki Fund, a NZ VC firm, and Amplo, a Texas-based VC firm with multiple software businesses in its portfolio, including Intercom, Robinhood and Sharesies.

Many fleets in the U.S. are mandated by federal regulations to inspect assets daily and retain inspection and maintenance records for up to five years, and doing this by hand and on paper costs fleet operators valuable time, according to a spokesperson for Whip Around. To solve for that, Whip Around aims to replace the paper-based fleet inspection process with a digital one that makes it easier to track progress over time, hold employees accountable and predict future maintenance needs.

"We believe that the digitization of these compliance and maintenance processes will only become more mission-critical as the regulators look for ways to follow on from the [electronic logging device] mandate and other increased reporting requirements being put on fleet operators," the spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Whip Around provides its software solutions to customers ranging from small independents to larger fleets, including Imperfect Foods, Belknap, PODS moving and storage and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. It currently has a team of 70 in Auckland, North Carolina and Texas, and hopes to use the funding to add onto its product and engineering team.

  • Fretting about data security, China's government expands its use of 'golden shares'

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese government has been expanding its practice of taking minority stakes in private companies beyond those specialising in online news and content to firms possessing large amounts of key data, two people with knowledge of the matter said. It has made a de facto special management stake or "golden share" arrangement with Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd, a Chinese platform arranging trucking services, according to one of the people. Troubled Didi Global Inc has also been in talks about a golden share for its core ride-hailing business, a third source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

  • Why Shiba Inu Might Never Recover From This Crash

    If you took $3 and used it to purchase the cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) on Jan. 1 this year, you'd have over $1.29 million today -- assuming you held on. It's a truly once-in-a-lifetime return that even the most seasoned investors typically never get to see. Not only is that return a fraction of Shiba Inu's return, but it would have taken 24 years compared to just 12 months for the token.

  • Crypto billionaire Novogratz predicts Bitcoin to fall further

    The ex-Goldman Sachs executive Mike Novogratz has said there could be more “pain ahead” regarding the plummeting Bitcoin price. He noted though, that he hopes the price of the largest digital asset would hold at about $42,000.

  • PRIMECorp Selects Axon Evidence to Connect All Police Services Across British Columbia

    Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, and its subsidiary, Axon Public Safety Canada, Inc., today announced PRIMECorp, will be deploying Axon's digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence, to all supported police services in British Columbia. This groundbreaking modernization initiative will connect British Columbia justice sector partners and stakeholders, including the police and crown attorneys.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Apple Upgraded On View Augmented Reality To Drive 5G

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • One of crypto’s brightest stars is leaving venture-capital powerhouse Andreessen Horowitz to start her own firm

    Crypto rock star Katie Haun said she is leaving Andreessen Horowitz to start her own company focused on backing ventures in digital assets and Web 3.0.

  • Homeland Security offers $5,000 bug bounties as part of new 'Hack DHS' program

    The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is offering up to $5,000 bug bounties under a new program called Hack DHS.

  • Microsoft says it has met goals for investment in Black-owned businesses

    The Redmond-based tech giant was among many large corporations that made diversity and equity goals during the summer of 2020. While it's still on track to meet internal diversity goals, it said some monetary commitments have already been accomplished.

  • LionTree explores accepting cryptocurrency for services

    The banker who advised some of the biggest media mergers of 2021 said on Wednesday he was exploring ways to accept cryptocurrency as payment for services, a powerful endorsement of the budding digital currency. LionTree Chairman and CEO Aryeh Bourkoff cited the example of a group of individuals pooling $40 million worth of ether cryptocurrency to attempt to acquire a privately owned copy of the U.S. Constitution at auction, and donate the document to a museum. Bourkoff said cryptocurrency holds the potential of fulfilling the internet’s promise of empowering individuals.

  • Get Ready for the 2022 Metaverse Real Estate Boom

    It won’t be confined to Ethereum.

  • HealthSpace Announces Accelerated Adoption of HSPay

    HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (OTCQB: HDSLF) (Frankfurt: 38H) is pleased to announce that it has begun to accelerate the adoption and rollout of HSPay. HSPay, the Company's fintech payment solution targeted at streamlining the intake of government revenue, officially went live on October 29th, 2021. Since that time, the Company has focused on expediting onboarding of customers. As of today's announcement, HealthSpace has deployed eight customers to live

  • Bitcoin, Cardano, Ether and Everything Else Are Still Down 99% on CoinMarketCap

    A price glitch on the tracking site, which has since been fixed, saw crypto market caps run into trillions of dollars.

  • Airline CEOs Face Questions From Senate About Bumpy Travel Recovery

    Executives from American, Southwest, United and Delta were asked about flight disruptions, refund policies and pilot hiring after receiving billions in federal aid amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Errant quotes made cryptocurrency investors ‘quadrillionaires’ on paper today. Here’s how the crypto community reacted.

    Bitcoin has minted more than a few millionaires in recent years as its value has surged since its inception more than a decade ago, but an apparent display issue made investors substantially wealthier --- at least on paper --- for a time Tuesday.

  • Crabada Rallies by 63% Despite Bearish Market

    Play-to-earn token, Crabada, despite its relative newness, has risen by over 60% within the last 24 hours.

  • Why Ethereum’s ‘Difficulty Bomb’ Has Been Delayed Again

    Also: Polygon moves closer to bringing EIP 1559-style fee markets to their proof-of-stake scaling platform.

  • PSN, Xbox, Twitch and other gaming services go down amid Amazon Web Services outage

    Significant parts of the gaming internet have been hit by problems after what appears to be a problem with Amazon’s Web Services. Users of PSN, Xbox Live, Twitch and more all reported issues with getting the services to work as expected. Amazon reported problems with internet connectivity in two regions. The company’s Web Services division powers much of the internet, meaning that problems can rapidly spread and affect seemingly unconnected websites and apps.

  • Exclusive-Zoom has joined tech industry counterterrorism group

    Video-conferencing platform Zoom has joined a counterterrorism organization formed by major U.S. tech companies including Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, and Microsoft Corp, the group said on Wednesday. The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) is an independent group through which member companies share information to combat terrorism and violent extremism on their sites.

  • Coinbase and CoinMarketCap briefly display erratic cryptocurrency price action

    Crypto exchange Coinbase and crypto price tracking website CoinMarketCap both briefly showed abnormal prices for several cryptocurrencies Tuesday afternoon.

  • 'PayPal for crypto' wannabe Ramp raises $52.7M Series A round led by Balderton Capital

    In the same way that PayPal and Stripe radically changed online payments by allowing any online service to embed payments, the race is on to have the same impact on crypto assets. Ramp has now raised a $52.7 million Series A round led by Balderton Capital. Founded in 2017 by Szymon Sypniewicz (CEO) and Przemek Kowalczyk (CTO, CPO), Ramp has a non-custodial, full-stack payment infrastructure. The idea here is to open up digital assets to more businesses and users by making it possible to send or receive crypto without having to go through an exchange like Coinbase, for instance.