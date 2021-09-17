New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Report 2021 Featuring OpenPay, Afterpay, humm, Laybuy, Zippay, Payright, Genoapay, Art Money
Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
BNPL payments are expected to grow by 58.0% on annual basis to reach US$ 771.9 million in 2021.
BNPL payment industry in New Zealand has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.
Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in New Zealand remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 27.4% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 488.6 million in 2020 to reach US$ 4210.5 million by 2028.
Scope
Newzealand BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Newzealand Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players
Newzealand Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast
Online Channel
POS Channel
Newzealand Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Newzealand Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Newzealand Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Newzealand Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Newzealand Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Newzealand Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Newzealand Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category
Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group
Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income
Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender
Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis
Companies Mentioned
OpenPay
Afterpay
humm
Laybuy
Zippay
Payright
Genoapay
Art Money
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ypp1dz
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900