New Zealand Economy Unexpectedly Contracted in Third Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter as high interest rates curbed consumer spending and investment. The local dollar fell.

Gross domestic product declined 0.3% in the three months through September after increasing a revised 0.5% in the previous quarter, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists expected 0.2% growth. From a year earlier, the economy shrank 0.6% — the weakest since a pandemic-led contraction in 2021.

The economy is cooling in the wake of the Reserve Bank’s aggressive monetary policy tightening, which was designed to damp demand and curb rampant inflation. While the central bank has held the Official Cash Rate at 5.5% since May, it has signaled the risk of a rate hike next year amid record immigration.

New Zealand’s dollar declined after the GDP release, buying 61.75 US cents from 62 cents beforehand.

The RBNZ expected the economy to grow 0.3% in the third quarter.

