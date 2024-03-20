New Zealand Economy Unexpectedly Shrinks, Entering Recession

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the final three months of last year, confirming a second-half recession and sending the currency lower as traders boosted bets on interest-rate cuts.

Gross domestic product dropped 0.1% in the fourth quarter after declining 0.3% in the prior three months, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists expected 0.1% growth. GDP shrank 0.3% from the year-earlier quarter, worst than estimates of nil growth.

The economy has tipped into a double-dip recession in the face of the Reserve Bank’s aggressive monetary policy tightening as it tries to bring inflation back under control. Weak growth is likely to increase pressure on policymakers to consider a pivot to rate cuts earlier than they had indicated.

Rate cut bets rose after the report, with the yield on policy sensitive two-year bonds down 10 basis points to 4.5%, the lowest since Jan. 16. The kiwi dollar fell as much as 0.4% to 60.60 US cents, extending the year’s decline to 4%.

The RBNZ has held the Official Cash Rate at 5.5% since May, and last month signaled it didn’t intend to lower rates until 2025, citing record immigration and stubborn core inflation.

Most economists are tipping the first cut in the final months of 2024 and investors see the OCR falling to below 5% by November, according to swaps prices ahead of the report.

Just four of 16 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had anticipated a contraction, with the remainder tipping either growth or stagnation. The RBNZ had forecast GDP would be unchanged in the quarter.

The economy also shrank in the final quarter of 2022 and the first three months of 2023.

The main drivers of the fourth-quarter contraction were declines in manufacturing, retailing and machinery sales, the statistics agency said. Net exports increased, it said.

GDP per capita shrank 0.7% from the third quarter, its fifth straight quarterly decline.

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato.

(Updates with bond yields falling in fourth paragraph.)

