U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,911.03
    +2.84 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,137.78
    -7.52 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,582.93
    +38.02 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.32
    -17.42 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.78
    -3.10 (-3.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.40
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.00
    +0.09 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9909
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3090
    -0.0310 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1434
    -0.0085 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7860
    +2.0290 (+1.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,850.37
    -1,015.46 (-5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.13
    +5.42 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.50
    -74.94 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

New Zealand Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2022: A $1.28 Billion Market by 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Zealand Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The gift card market will reach US$1285.8 million by 2026.

Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in New Zealand remains strong. The gift card industry in New Zealand is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022.

Gift card market in 2021 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters.

Gift card industry in New Zealand has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2017-2026) for gift cards and incentive cards in New Zealand.

  • Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

  • Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in New Zealand: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

  • Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

  • Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

  • The Warehouse Group

  • Briscoe Group

  • Woolworths New Zealand

  • Farmers Trading Company

  • Foodstuffs

  • Smiths City

  • Macpac

Total Spend on Gifts in New Zealand

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)

  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in New Zealand

  • Gross Load Value

  • Transaction Value

  • Unused Value

  • Average Value Per Transaction

  • Transaction Volume

  • Average Value of Card Purchased

  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in New Zealand

  • Retail Consumer

  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in New Zealand

  • By Retail Consumer

  • By Retail Purchase Occasion

  • By Corporate Consumer

  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion

  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in New Zealand

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days
    2. Milestone Celebration
    3. Self-Use
    4. Other

  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in New Zealand

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour

  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in New Zealand

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion1. Employee Incentive
    2. Sales Incentive
    3. Consumer Incentive

  • By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in New Zealand

  • Food & Beverage

  • Health, Wellness & Beauty

  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

  • Books & Media Products

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Toys, Kids, and Babies

  • Jewelry

  • Sporting Goods

  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

  • Travel

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in New Zealand

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Specialty Stores

  • Health & Wellness

  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in New Zealand

  • Gift Card Online Sales

  • Gift Card Offline Sales

  • 1st Party Sales

  • 3rd Party Sales

  • Sales Uplift

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ezvtn

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-zealand-gift-card-and-incentive-card-market-report-2022-a-1-28-billion-market-by-2026--301619140.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Cyderes Announces First Half Growth Rate of Over 63%

    Robert Herjavec, CEO of Cyderes and co-star of the hit Emmy award-winning show Shark Tank, today announced half year financial performance for the newly formed cyber defense and response powerhouse that resulted from the award-winning merger of managed services providers Herjavec Group and Fishtech Group.

  • ‘Things are rocky between us’: My girlfriend and I sold our Florida home. Our $200,000 profit was wired to her account. She refuses to give me my fair share.

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My long-time girlfriend and I moved to Florida three years ago. After renting a home for a year in an area we liked, we bought a home together. I was not working at the time, she was, so we agreed that it would make sense to not put me on the loan application, even though my credit score was higher than hers (however, we both have what would be considered “good” scores —  north of 725 and 800).

  • Bed Bath & Beyond execs ‘got it backwards’ with stock buybacks, expert explains

    Washington Post Contributor Allan Sloan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the next chapter for Bed Bath & Beyond as the retailer faces a series of setbacks.

  • Standard Lithium retools operations after short seller's attacks

    Standard Lithium Ltd is trying to become the first new U.S. source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries in decades, a bullish target fueled in part by technical and engineering changes the company is making in response to accusations that its technology does not work. Vancouver, British Columbia-based Standard is among a wave of companies, including mining major Rio Tinto Ltd, trying to use direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/new-lithium-technology-can-help-world-go-green-if-it-works-2022-04-07 to supply the battery metal to the EV industry. But no DLE technology has worked at commercial scale, and a prominent short seller https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/short-seller-alleges-standard-lithium-technology-does-not-work-2022-02-03 alleged in February that Standard's plan to produce lithium in Arkansas was based on faulty processes.

  • Bitcoin crash triggers crypto rout wiping out $15bn overnight

    Overnight there was a steep sell-off across the entire cryptocurrency market with over $15bn wiped out.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • ‘They don’t have a clue about money.’ My daughter has a spending problem, and her husband, who has a trust fund until he’s 30, says yes to everything she wants. But what happens when the money runs out? Do they need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? To deal with their spending, budgeting and other financial issues, you may want to hire a financial adviser for them. A financial adviser will be able to uncover what is meaningful to your children and develop a plan to determine how to accomplish their goals.

  • Apple's New iPhone Gets The Worst Reception Since iPhone 6S

    Apple is the most important stock in the S&P 500 — and the iPhone is the company's key product. So it's wise for investors to pay attention to a new release — it's just that they're not impressed anymore. The market's reception of Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone 14 due today is already lukewarm. Wall Street seems bored of the iterative...

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont

  • 3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in September

    AT&T reversed its ill-fated media expansion by spinning off DirecTV, WarnerMedia, and its other noncore assets over the past year. Today, AT&T is a more streamlined telecom company focused on expanding its core 5G and fiber networks. AT&T now expects its wireless service revenue, which accounted for more than half of its top line last quarter, to rise by as much as 5% this year.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling 5.3% at 11:02 a.m. ET on Tuesday as the meme stock rally over the past month or so continues to fizzle out. Ever since AMC's preferred stock unit, AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE), began trading on the market, the common shares have lost more than a quarter of their value. Confidence in the movie theater operator is waning because it's clear more dilution is coming.

  • NIO stock sinks toward 3-month low after wider-than-expected loss, downbeat outlook

    Shares of NIO Inc. sank 5.7% toward a three-month low in premarket trading Wednesday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss as revenue rose above forecasts but gross margins contracted, and provided a downbeat revenue outlook. The net loss widened to RMB$2.26 billion ($337.3 million), or RMB1.68 a share, from RMB773.6 million, or RMB0.42 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted loss per American deposita

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures reverse gains after Fed headlines

    U.S. stock futures reversed earlier gains on Wednesday after a new report from the Wall Street Journal suggested another 0.75% interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve is likely later this month.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

    Right now, there are at least two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks that could double your principal by the end of 2028. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) currently offer investors dividend yields of 12.2% and 13.8%, respectively. Are these stocks worth the risk?

  • Protect yourself 'from ugliness': These 3 top stocks have hiked their dividends for at least 25 straight years — and Cramer likes them for the rest of 2022

    Feeling bearish? Take shelter — and income.

  • New Farmland Investment Offering For 246-Acre Corn And Soybean Farm in Georgia

    The real estate crowdfunding platform AcreTrader has launched a new offering for a 246-acre corn and soybean farm located in Randolph County, Georgia. Fountain Bridge Farm is located in the coastal plains region of Georgia, the state's expansive and highly agricultural region. This 246-acre farm features among the highest-rated soil of any Georgia farm offered on the platform, which aids in facilitating passive income for investors through crop sales. The farm is irrigated by five center pivots

  • 3 Cheap Stocks Investors Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    While 2021 may have been a fun year for investors because everything practically went straight up, 2022 hasn't been so nice. Fortunately for investors, there are still a handful of stocks that are still reasonably priced. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and the Android operating system, makes most of its revenue through its advertising business.

  • Jeremy Grantham Bets 10 Stocks Will Protect Him From 'Superbubble'

    Famed investor Jeremy Grantham — known for predicting several asset bubbles in the past — says the S&P 500 is in a "superbubble."

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Piling Into These 2 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't give you the full picture regarding Buffett's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio.