New Zealand Holds Rates, Signals Small Risk of Another Hike

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a second straight meeting but signaled the risk that it may need to raise them again to tame inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee held the Official Cash Rate at 5.5% Wednesday in Wellington, as expected by all 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The bank’s new forecasts show a slightly higher track for the average OCR from the fourth quarter of this year through the final quarter of 2024, implying a chance of an increase.

“The Committee agreed that the OCR needs to stay at restrictive levels for the foreseeable future to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range,” the RBNZ said. “In the near term, there is a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected.”

While latest indicators continue to point to a further loss of economic momentum, they also signal risks that price pressures could take longer to dissipate.

“The imbalance between demand and supply is moderating in the New Zealand economy,” the RBNZ said. “However, a prolonged period of subdued spending growth is still required to better match the supply capacity of the economy and reduce inflation pressure.”

The New Zealand dollar rose on the statement, erasing an earlier decline. It bought 59.64 US cents at 2:18 p.m. in Wellington, up from 59.42 cents beforehand.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. local time.

Most economists think the OCR has peaked for this cycle and that the next move will be a cut. Still, ANZ Bank New Zealand and Westpac Banking Corp. forecast that one more quarter-percentage point hike will be necessary before the end of 2023.

Story continues

The RBNZ’s updated forecasts now show the average OCR rising to a peak of 5.59% in mid-2024 and falling to 5.5% by the end of that year and further in 2025. Previously, they suggested rate cuts could start in the third quarter of 2024.

In its record of meeting, the policy committee noted that the estimate of the nominal neutral OCR has increased by 25 basis points to 2.25%.

While inflation remains elevated for longer in the forecasts, it is still projected to fall below 3% by the third quarter of 2023.

The economy is seen coming out of recession in the second quarter this year, only to contract again in the third and fourth quarters.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.