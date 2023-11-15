Advertisement
New Zealand house prices dip in October, sales activity steadily improving -REINZ

Lucy Craymer
·1 min read
Residential houses can be seen along a road in a suburb of Auckland in New Zealand

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices fell slightly in October but sales activity is showing a steady improvement on 2022, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted median house prices fell 0.9% in October compared with September, and were down 2.8% from a year earlier, REINZ data showed.

Seasonally adjusted national home sales volumes fell 10.7% from September but were up 4.0% from October 2022.

REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird said in a statement the increasing number of listings coming to market is showing a slow, but marked, improvement to the past year, and a renewed confidence from vendors looking to sell with more certainty now the Oct. 14 election is done.

“Many vendors and buyers are showing confidence that it’s a better time to sell now and a good time to buy,” she said.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Chris Reese)

