New Zealand Inflation Slows More Than Forecast in First Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand inflation slowed more than economists expected in the first quarter, suggesting price pressures have peaked and the central bank may not need to keep raising interest rates so aggressively.

Annual inflation was 6.7%, slowing from 7.2% in the final quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists expected 6.9% while the Reserve Bank was picking an acceleration to 7.3%. Consumer prices advanced 1.2% from three months earlier, less than the 1.5% forecast by economists.

The RBNZ has been hiking its Official Cash Rate at record pace to tame inflation, this month delivering a bigger-than-expected 50 basis-point increase to 5.25% and signaling it may not be done yet. The softer inflation numbers may not dissuade policymakers from raising the OCR by 25 points at their next meeting on May 24, taking it to a peak of 5.5%.

“It’s a good number for the RBNZ, but the caveat is that it’s very concentrated in a few components, mostly on the tradable side,” said Craig Ebert, senior economist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The core measures will have slowed a lot less, so there will still be an undercurrent of caution. But it is a step in the right direction.”

New Zealand’s dollar fell toward an April low on the inflation report, losing 0.4% to 61.74 US cents at 11:10 a.m. in Wellington as investors trimmed bets on a further rate increase. They still see a 70% chance of another hike, swaps data show. The yield on 2-year interest rate swaps flipped to an intraday loss, down 2 basis points to 5.2%.

Recession Looming

The rapid increase in borrowing costs is projected to drive the country into recession. It may already be in one after the economy contracted in the three months through December. House prices are falling and businesses are downbeat.

At the same time, the RBNZ is concerned that recent severe weather events in the North Island have boosted prices for some goods and services, and that persistently high headline inflation could see inflation expectations stay above its 1-3% target range.

At the last policy review on April 5, the RBNZ said demand “continues to significantly outpace the economy’s supply capacity,” thereby maintaining pressure on inflation.

The bank “is expecting to see a continued slowing in domestic demand and a moderation in core inflation and inflation expectations,” it said, adding “the extent of this moderation will determine the direction of future monetary policy.”

Food was the largest contributor to the annual inflation rate, with vegetable prices rising 22% in the 12 months through March, the statistics agency said.

Non-tradables inflation, a closely watched indicator of domestic price pressures, was 1.7% in the quarter and 6.8% in the year — the highest annual rate since the series began in 1999. Tradables inflation, which is influenced by the exchange rate, was 0.7% in the quarter and 6.4% in the year.

