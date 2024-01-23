New Zealand Inflation Slows More Than RBNZ Expected

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand inflation slowed in the fourth quarter while indicators of domestic price pressures remain stubbornly high.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Annual inflation eased to 4.7% from 5.6% in the third quarter, Statistics New Zealand said Wednesday in Wellington. That matched economists’ expectations although the Reserve Bank had forecast 5%. Consumer prices advanced 0.5% from three months earlier, in line with estimates.

The lowest inflation rate since mid-2021 adds to signs the central bank won’t need to raise interest rates further in order to achieve its 1-3% target, although policymakers have said they are concerned by sticky core inflation. Investors are betting the RBNZ will start cutting the Official Cash Rate in the second quarter, and will lower the benchmark to at least 4.75% by the end of the year from 5.5% currently.

“The divergence between the domestic and imported components of inflation helps to illustrate the big concerns that the RBNZ is trying to balance,”said Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac in Auckland. “Inflation is coming down. That will be important for stabilizing inflation expectations and means that the RBNZ will feel more comfortable keeping the OCR on hold for now.”

Read more: New Zealand Mulls Another Rate Hike as Inflation Risks Persist

The New Zealand dollar gained after the report. It bought 61.01 US cents at 11:05 a.m. in Wellington from 60.87 cents beforehand.

Annual non-tradables inflation, a closely watched indicator of domestic price pressures, slowed to 5.9% from 6.3% in the third quarter, which was higher than the RBNZ’s projection of 5.7%, today’s report showed.

Story continues

Tradables prices, which reflect movements in global commodities and imported items, rose 3% down from 4.7%.

The report comes as 2024 is increasingly seen internationally as the year of the rate cut, with the Federal Reserve poised to lead the charge for richer countries. While inflation is mostly retreating around the world, soaring shipping costs and a jump in oil prices are stoking worries about a revival of cost pressures.

The RBNZ in November projected that inflation would drop below 3% in the third quarter this year.

Eight of the 11 main groups in the consumers price index basket increased in the quarter, the statistics agency said today. The main drivers were rents and construction costs, it said.

Other Details

Non-tradables prices increased 1.1% in the quarter; economists expected 0.8% Led by rents, local government land taxes

Tradables prices fell 0.2% in the quarter; economists expected a 0.1% gain Led by domestic airfares

Prices for construction of new houses were up 0.7% for the quarter and 3.6% for the year

Gasoline prices were unchanged in the quarter

Measures of core inflation slowed Consumer prices excluding food, fuel and energy rose 4.1% from a year earlier The 30% trimmed mean measure rose 5% from a year earlier NOTE: The RBNZ publishes its own core inflation measure later Wednesday



(Updates with details in second section)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.