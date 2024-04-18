New Zealand King Salmon Investments Non-Executive Director Acquires 62% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited (NZSE:NZK) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Director, Jack Porus, recently paid NZ$0.27 per share to buy NZ$349k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 62%.

Check out our latest analysis for New Zealand King Salmon Investments

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At New Zealand King Salmon Investments

Notably, that recent purchase by Jack Porus is the biggest insider purchase of New Zealand King Salmon Investments shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being NZ$0.27). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months New Zealand King Salmon Investments insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

New Zealand King Salmon Investments is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own NZ$6.5m worth of New Zealand King Salmon Investments stock, about 4.7% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About New Zealand King Salmon Investments Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on New Zealand King Salmon Investments stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing New Zealand King Salmon Investments. For example, New Zealand King Salmon Investments has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.