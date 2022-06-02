U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

Zealand Pharma Announces Appointment of David M. Kendall, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Press Release - No. 2/2022

Zealand Pharma Announces Appointment of David M. Kendall, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

  • David Kendall named Zealand Pharma CMO

  • Follows Zealand Pharma’s appointment of Adam Steensberg as CEO and decision to refocus strategy

  • Kendall has over 35 years of diabetes and metabolic disease experience including nearly two decades in the pharma industry

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. June 2, 2022Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced the appointment of David M. Kendall, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Kendall most recently served as Senior Global Medical Advisor at Zealand and has more than 35 years of experience in diabetes and metabolic disease, with a broad-based career in research, education, clinical care and the pharmaceutical industry.

“Dr. Kendall’s expertise will be critical to Zealand in his new role as Chief Medical Officer, particularly as we refocus efforts on advancing our unique research and development pipeline,” said Adam Steensberg, Chief Executive Officer, Zealand Pharma. “Since joining our team in 2020, David has provided invaluable expertise, giving strong medical and scientific direction for multiple clinical programs across our pipeline. We look forward to benefitting even further from his leadership as we approach multiple upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones.”

“It is an honor to take on this role during such an exciting and transformative time for Zealand,” said Dr. Kendall, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, Zealand Pharma. “I’m delighted to continue working alongside Dr. Steensberg and the rest of the management team as we refocus our efforts on advancing our clinical pipeline. We remain energized to work on the development of our novel peptide-based medicines, which we believe offer the potential to improve the lives of patients with significant unmet medical needs.”

Before joining Zealand Pharma, David held a number of senior leadership positions in clinical and academic medicine and in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has served as Chief Medical Officer for MannKind Corporation, VP - Medical Affairs and Distinguished Medical Fellow at Eli Lilly and Company and as Chief Scientific and Medical Officer for the American Diabetes Association. His clinical career included roles as both Chief of Clinical Services and Medical Director at the International Diabetes Center and as faculty at the University of Minnesota. He completed his medical and specialty training at the University of Minnesota Medical School and received his undergraduate degree at St. Olaf College.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as that terms is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would” and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect, and which include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of adverse safety events; risks of unexpected costs or delays; unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates or expansion of product labelling; failure to obtain regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions; product liability claims; and the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
Maeve Conneighton
Argot Partners
investors@zealandpharma.com

Zealand Pharma Media Relations
David Rosen
Argot Partners
media@zealandpharma.com


