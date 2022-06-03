U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,131.19
    -45.63 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,046.28
    -202.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,123.47
    -193.43 (-1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.90
    -17.78 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.06
    +0.19 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.40
    -7.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9610
    +0.0480 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2569
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4930
    +0.6230 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,691.41
    -153.71 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    642.18
    -18.62 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Zealand Pharma completes registration of capital increase

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zealand Pharma
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ZEAL
  • ZLDPF
Zealand Pharma
Zealand Pharma

Company announcement – No. 26 / 2022

Zealand Pharma completes registration of capital increase

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA, EXCEPT AS PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES AND THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT; ANY PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUCH SECURITIES TO BE MADE IN THE UNITED STATES WILL BE MADE BY MEANS OF A PROSPECTUS THAT MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE ISSUER, WHICH WOULD CONTAIN DETAILED INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND MANAGEMENT, AS WELL AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

  • Zealand has today completed and registered a capital increase of 2,892,368 new shares

Copenhagen, 3 June 2022 – Further to the company announcements no. 3/2022, Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") announces that it has today, as part of completion of a directed issue and private placement (the "Private Placement"), registered with the Danish Business Authority, the capital increase of DKK 2,892,368, divided into 2,892,368 ordinary shares (the "New Shares").

Following the registration of the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority, Zealand's share capital amounts to DKK 46,526,510 divided into 46,526,510 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each.

The New Shares rank pari passu with Zealand's existing shares and carry the same dividend and other rights. Each New Share carries one vote at Zealand's general meetings. Zealand only has one class of shares.

The New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 7 June 2022 in Zealand's permanent ISIN code DK0060257814.

The amendments to Zealand's articles of association required by the capital increase have been registered today with the Danish Business Authority.

Danske Bank A/S and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland are acting as joint global coordinators. Danske Bank A/S is acting as settlement agent for the Private Placement. Plesner is acting as legal counsel to Zealand in the Private Placement.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
+45 50 60 38 00
investors@zealandpharma.com

Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer
ASteensberg@zealandpharma.com

Matt Dallas, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
MDallas@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes a key location in Boston (MA). For more information about Zealand's business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Important information

This announcement is not a prospectus and investors should not purchase any securities referred to in this announcement on the basis of this announcement. The information contained in this announcement is for information and background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may or should be placed by any person for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this announcement or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. The information in this announcement is subject to change. No obligation is undertaken to update this announcement or correct any inaccuracies, and the distribution of this announcement shall not be deemed to be any form of commitment on the part of Zealand to proceed with any transaction or arrangement referred to herein. This announcement has not been approved by any competent regulatory authority.

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any shares or any other securities nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever. The transactions described in this announcement and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the transactions in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this announcement, any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. In particular, no announcement or information regarding such transactions may be disseminated to the public in any jurisdiction where a prior registration or approval is required for such purpose. Any failure to comply with these or other applicable restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

In particular, this announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, the United States), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa, or in any other jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful ("Excluded Territories"). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or under the securities laws of any state of the United States or any other Excluded Territory. Accordingly, such securities may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, and such securities may not be offered, sold, resold, taken up, exercised, renounced, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into any other Excluded Territories or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of, or require registration of such securities in, the relevant jurisdiction. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States or elsewhere. Any public offer of such securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Zealand, which would contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. None of Zealand, the joint global coordinators or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents or any other person accepts any responsibility whatsoever if the foregoing restrictions are not complied with by any other person.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part in or into the Excluded Territories, except as permitted by applicable law.

This announcement has been prepared on the basis that any offers of securities referred to herein was made pursuant to an exemption from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of such securities (i) in any Member State of the EEA under the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 on prospectuses (the "EU Prospectus Regulation"), and (ii) in the United Kingdom, under the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”).

The information set forth in this announcement is only being distributed to, and directed at, persons in Member States of the EEA who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the EU Prospectus Regulation.

This announcement is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, persons in the United Kingdom who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the UK Prospectus Regulation, who are also persons that (i) are “investment professionals” falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available in the United Kingdom only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. This announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons in the United Kingdom who are not relevant persons.

This announcement is not made and will not make an offer to the public in Switzerland, except for any offering under the following exemptions under the Swiss Financial Services Act as of 15 June 2018, as amended (“FINSA”): (i) to a professional client as defined in FINSA; or (ii) in any other circumstances relying on an exemption to publish an offering prospectus under FINSA, provided that no such offer shall require Zealand, the joint global coordinators or any other person involved in the Private Placement to publish a prospectus pursuant to FINSA.

None of Zealand, the joint global coordinators or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents or any other person accepts any responsibility whatsoever for, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to Zealand or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

This announcement does not constitute an investment recommendation. The price and value of securities and any income from them can go down as well as up and you could lose your entire investment. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Information in this announcement cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

The joint global coordinators are acting for Zealand and for no one else in relation to the Private Placement and will not be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to their clients nor for providing advice in connection with the matters contained in this announcement. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by the joint global coordinators or by any of their affiliates or agents, as to or in relation to, the accuracy or completeness of this announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as that terms is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would” and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect, and which include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of adverse safety events; risks of unexpected costs or delays; unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates or expansion of product labeling; failure to obtain regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions; product liability claims; and the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Micron Stock Is Slumping After a Downgrade. Why the Analyst Fears the Consumer.

    Piper Sandler downgrades the stock to Underweight, citing concerns about slowing consumer demand for memory chips.

  • Turning Point Stock Doubles After Bristol Myers Announces Takeover. What It Means for Biotech M&A.

    The pharma giant said it would pay $76 a share for the biotech stock, up from Thursday's close of $34.16.

  • Microsoft lowers guidance, Ford to add 6,000 more jobs, Block partners with Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to industry stories, including Ford's moves to create jobs as it rolls out increased EV production.

  • CrowdStrike Earnings Beat: The Stock's Dip Is a Buying Opportunity

    CrowdStrike has become the gold standard in several verticals of the cybersecurity industry. Its ever-growing portfolio comprises 22 software modules, ranging from endpoint and cloud protection to managed security services. The secret to its success is the cloud-native architecture of its Falcon platform, which allows CrowdStrike to crowdsource a tremendous amount of security data each day.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off After Jobs Report; Tesla Tumbles On Elon Musk Warning

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped after the jobs report. Tesla skidded after Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy.

  • Micron gets rare 'underweight' rating as PC demand slows

    Micron shares were down about 6% at $71.18 in early trading on Friday. "With the global economy expected to face headwinds, we are concerned about Micron's more than 50% exposure to consumer-like markets such as PCs, mobile, and other," Piper Sandler wrote in a note to clients. Piper Sandler added that the Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) market, which represents over 70% of the company's total revenue, had already started to see price declines for most configurations.

  • Why Shares of Amarin Corporation Dropped 46.1% in May

    Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ: AMRN), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in cardiovascular therapies, saw its shares plummet 46.1% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company has only one marketed therapy, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl), which is designed to reduce the risk of stroke or heart attack by lowering harmful triglycerides, a type of fat in your blood. The problem for Amarin is that Vascepa now has three generic competitors compared to only one at this time last year.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: 'Super Bad' Elon Musk Warning Hits Tesla; Market Rally Awaits Jobs Report

    Dow Jones futures: Tesla stock fell Friday as Elon Musk reportedly wants to cut 10% of staff. The May jobs report looms for the market rally.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Realty Income 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Made In Dividends

    One of the most popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) among institutional and retail investors is Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O), and for good reason. The stock has produced a total return of 7.48% over the past 12 months compared to -0.3% for the S&P 500. The company is also one of only a few REITs that pays a monthly dividend and it currently has an attractive yield of 4.34%. How much would that monthly dividend have added up to if you invested $1,000 into Realty Income five years ago? O

  • RH post huge earnings beat, guidance weighs on stock

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at RH's after hours Q1 earnings report.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy In a Bear Market

    Nearly every sector has taken it on the chin, the S&P 500 dipped into a bear market last month, and inflation is still near a multi-decade high. If you fall in the latter category, here's why you should consider buying Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Nio (NYSE: NIO). It's a cloud-based data storage and analytics company that, despite its recent share price drop, is growing very fast.

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft.

  • China Sentences Ex-City Party Chief to Death With Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- China has sentenced a former Communist Party city chief and securities regulator to death with a two-year reprieve for bribery and insider trading, state broadcaster CCTV reported.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutTesla Pauses Hiring, Musk Says Need to Cut Staff by 10%: ReutersApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneS

  • These Two Telecom Stocks are Buys, According to BofA

    With the broad equity market under pressure in recent months, telecommunications stocks might offer a safe haven. "Telecom stocks looked boring when markets were willing to pay anything for growth stocks versus value," Bank of America analysts wrote in a commentary. The analysts identify two stocks to buy and one to avoid.

  • Goldman’s Waldron Warns of Unprecedented Economic Shocks, Echoing Dimon

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive echoed Jamie Dimon’s pessimistic tone, warning of tougher times ahead amid a string of shocks rattling the global economy. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapFed Starts Experiment

  • 2 Dominant Tech Stocks That Are Now Mouthwateringly Cheap

    In that light, two of the most dominant businesses in their fields, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), look extremely cheap today. While Meta Platforms looks enticingly cheap today at just 14.3 times trailing earnings, let's be realistic: The company is facing numerous headwinds at the moment. Meanwhile, Meta is burning billions of dollars every quarter on an ambitious metaverse project that may or may not pay off for years.

  • Two suitors submit bids for Kohl's: Wall Street Journal

    The board at Kohl’s Corp. is expected to meet in the coming days to review takeover bids from private-equity firm Sycamore Partners and Franchise Group Inc., according to The Wall Street Journal.