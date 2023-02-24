U.S. markets open in 7 hours 50 minutes

Zealand Pharma to Host Conference Call on March 2, 2023 at 2 pm CET (8 am ET) to Present Full Year Results for 2022

Zealand Pharma
·2 min read
Zealand Pharma
Zealand Pharma

Press release – No. 1 / 2023

Zealand Pharma to Host Conference Call on March 2, 2023 at 2 pm CET (8 am ET) to Present Full Year Results for 2022

Copenhagen, Denmark February 24, 2022 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that it will host a conference call on March 2, 2023 at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET) following the announcement of results for the full year of 2022.

Presenting during the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg; Chief Financial Officer, Henriette Wennicke; and Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English.

Telephone dial-in information and a unique personal access PIN will be provided upon registration at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc83adcda8b8640ceb3000bb438e603f5.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zgyjh28r and accessible through the company’s website at www.zealandpharma.com/events-cal where a recording of the webcast will also be archived after the event.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development and partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly.

Contact:

Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com


    Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday forecast 2023 production well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter amid weakening demand, sending the electric carmaker's shares down 11% after hours. The Newark, California-based company, which was already battling supply chain and logistics issues and struggling to deliver cars, was hit by aggressive price cuts sparked by Tesla Inc that lured consumers away from its luxury cars amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation. "There's a lot more competition than a year ago ... a lot more EVs becoming available at lower price points than the Lucid Air vehicle," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research.