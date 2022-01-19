U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

Company announcement – No. 2 / 2021

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: The Capital Group Companies, January 2022

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, January 19, 2022 Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholders:

The Capital Group Companies has notified Zealand about a change of its total holding of voting rights, in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to section 39(2)(2) of the Capital Markets Act, such that it now holds 5.61% of the voting rights of Zealand.

SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc., a fund managed by Capital Group Companies, Inc. has notified Zealand about a change of its total holding of share capital, in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to section 39(2)(2) of the Capital Markets Act, such that it now holds 5.61% of the voting rights of Zealand.

Please see further details in the attached notification forms.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations

Maeve Conneighton

Argot Partners

investors@zealandpharma.com

Zealand Pharma Media Relations

David Rosen

Argot Partners

media@zealandpharma.com

Attachments


