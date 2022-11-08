U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Zealand Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zealand Pharma
·2 min read
Zealand Pharma
Zealand Pharma

Company announcement – No. 50 / 2022

Zealand Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, U.S. November 8, 2022 – a Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR-no. 20045078) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that the company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in November:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Presentation: 3:35 a.m. EST / 8:35 a.m. GMT / 9:35 a.m. CET

Evercore ISI Annual HealthCONx Conference (virtual)
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Presentation: 9:40 a.m. EST / 2:40 p.m. GMT / 3:40 p.m. CET

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor section of the Company's website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website following the presentation.

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts:
Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com

David Rosen (U.S. Media)
Argot Partners
Email: media@zealandpharma.com


