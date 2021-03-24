New Zealand Subsidiary of Trilogy International Partners Inc. to Explore Public Listing

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc.") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, announced today that together with its other shareholders it is exploring a partial public listing of its New Zealand subsidiary, Two Degrees Mobile Limited ("2degrees"), on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the second half of 2021 or early 2022. Any such listing would be subject to market conditions.

"Equity markets are strong globally, telecom valuations are attractive, and the New Zealand dollar is at a multi-year high. This compelling macro backdrop, combined with the resilience, scale and growth of the 2degrees business, suggests now is an opportune time for the shareholders of 2degrees to explore a partial listing of the business," said Brad Horwitz, President and CEO of Trilogy and Chair of the 2degrees Board. "An equity event in New Zealand would raise primary capital to accelerate growth initiatives at 2degrees as well as enable Trilogy to reduce the debt it incurred while building the 2degrees business."

For the year ended December 31, 2020, 2degrees demonstrated strong service revenue and Segment Adjusted EBITDA growth, despite Covid-19 impacts, including closed international borders.

According to an independent research report, 2degrees is the only wireless operator in New Zealand to increase mobile market share over the same period, which it also achieved in fixed broadband.

"2degrees continues to perform well with Segment Adjusted EBITDA surpassing $110 million for the year ended December 31, 2020." said Mr. Horwitz. "Our New Zealand team delivered record service revenue and Segment Adjusted EBITDA levels during a year of challenging circumstances created by the pandemic. We continue to be enthusiastic about the future growth opportunities in the New Zealand market and we expect to retain a significant interest in the business following any public listing."

AboutTrilogy International Partners Inc.

TIP Inc. the parent company of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy"), a wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy's founders have an exceptional track record of successfully buying, building, launching and operating communication businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Trilogy currently provides wireless communications services through its operating subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004 USA.

For more information, visit www.trilogy-international.com.

