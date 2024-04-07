New Zealand Tightens Worker Visas Over ‘Unsustainable’ Migration
(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government made immediate changes to an employment visa program, citing “unsustainable” net migration and flagging further potential changes.
The alterations include introducing an English-language requirement and reducing the maximum continuous stay for a range of lower-skilled roles for the Accredited Employer Worker Visa, according to a statement issued Sunday. Minimum skill and work experience criteria will apply to most jobs covered by the program.
“These changes are the start of a more comprehensive work programme to create a smarter immigration system that manages net migration, responds to our changing economic context, attracts top talent, revitalises international education, is self-funding and sustainable, and better manages risk,” Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said in the statement.
The release estimated that migration last year was a near record 173,000 non-New Zealand citizens. The country’s population stands at about 5.1 million.
While the central bank recently softened the threat of another interest-rate hike, it has previously warned that the population jump might add to inflation due to extra demand for houses and rental accommodation.
The working-age cohort increased at a slower pace in the year through March, suggesting that the surge in foreign workers may have peaked.
