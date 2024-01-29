New Zealand Has Way to Go to Get Inflation to 2%, RBNZ Chief Economist Says
(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand needs more time to get inflation back into the central bank’s 1-3% target band even though the economy is weaker than expected, Reserve Bank Chief Economist Paul Conway said. The currency gained.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Traders Line Up for ‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Emerging Markets Bet
Trump Cash Stockpile at Risk From $450 Million Dual Verdicts
Blackstone Is Building a $25 Billion Empire of Power-Hungry Data Centers
US Weighs Response to Deadly Drone Attack as Iran Denies Role
“Monetary policy is working, with the economy slowing and inflation falling,” Conway said in a speech on Tuesday in Wellington. “But we still have a way to go to get inflation back to the target midpoint.”
His comments doused speculation that the RBNZ is preparing to pivot toward interest-rate cuts, and sent the New Zealand dollar up the most in five weeks. It bought 61.34 US cents at 10 a.m. in Wellington from 61.13 cents before the speech began.
“The tone of the comments on recent data were hawkish and seemed to push back on market expectations for any policy easing in the near term,” said Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac Banking Corp. The comments are “consistent with our forecast that any easing in policy is still some way off. Market pricing for easing in the first half of this year still seems premature.”
In November, the RBNZ said the Official Cash Rate needed to remain at 5.5% through 2024 to get inflation back into the 1-3% band. But a December report showing the economy unexpectedly contracted and a weaker-than-expected consumer price index reading fanned expectations of rate cuts beginning as soon as May.
Conway, who is a member of the Monetary Policy Committee, declined to comment on the path of interest rates ahead of the Feb. 28 decision. Economists expect the RBNZ will leave the OCR unchanged at that meeting.
He said the third-quarter contraction in gross domestic product — and revisions that meant growth was much slower through 2023 — showed weaker demand but also a lower level of productive capacity in the economy.
“The recent GDP revisions do not necessarily mean that capacity pressures in the economy are much lower than previously assumed,” he said.
Conway said the revisions reflected weaker government spending while private demand had mostly been revised up.
Policymakers are also watching immigration growth that drove higher housing rents and construction costs in the latest CPI, he said.
While headline inflation was 4.7% in the fourth quarter — less than the RBNZ’s 5% projection — non-tradables inflation didn’t slow as much as the bank expected.
Non-tradables, which is an estimate of domestic price pressures, remains “stickier” and “a long way from 2%,” Conway said.
“It is reassuring that inflation is falling,” he said. “But the point that we made in the November statement and that I’m making in this speech is that we still have a ways to go, especially with non-tradables inflation where it is. So we’re heading in the right direction, but we are not there yet.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
There’s So Much Data Even Spies Are Struggling to Find Secrets
Basketball, Basketball, Basketball: Inside Steve Ballmer’s New $2 Billion Arena
How a Lucky Break Fueled Eli Lilly’s $600 Billion Weight-Loss Empire
AI Needs So Much Power That Old Coal Plants Are Sticking Around
How the West’s Favorite Autocrat Engineered Africa’s Most Dramatic Turnaround
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.