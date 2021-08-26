U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,476.58
    -19.61 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,263.39
    -142.11 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,992.91
    -48.95 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.17
    -12.10 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.93
    -0.43 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.40
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0068 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0530
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,859.50
    -2,083.56 (-4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.71
    -26.59 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l. Acquires Shares of Shamaran Petroleum Corp.

·2 min read

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l. ("Zebra"), a company controlled by a Trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin and acting as joint actor in conjunction with Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. ("Lorito") and Nemesia S.à.r.l. ("Nemsia"), also controlled by the same Trust and all incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, 40 Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg , announced today that on August 25, 2021 it had, pursuant to a private agreement, acquired 35'702'711 common shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company" – TSXV:SNM and NASDAQ OMX: SNM) for Cdn$0.0550 per common share for a total consideration of Can$1,963,638.11 representing approximately 1.62% of the then issued and outstanding common shares.

The ramifications of Nemesia having been receiving and accumulating Debenture Shares issued under an outstanding debenture financing initially on May 10, 2020 and thereafter monthly since early July 2020 coupled with the acquisition of Lorito's shares in a Corporate reorganization on July 20, 2021 and now adding the current acquisition by Zebra have resulted in an increase in their combined holdings of approximately 2.62%.

As a result of the foregoing, Zebra now holds a total of 418,050,243 common shares or approximately 18.97% whereas Lorito holds no common shares and Nemesia holds a total of 133,527,408 common shares or approximately 6,06% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital respectively. The combined holdings of the three joint actors, i.e. Zebra, Lorito and Nemesia now amount to a total of 551,577,651 common shares of ShaMaran representing approximately 25.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital post Zebra's acquisition.

Lorito, Nemesia and Zebra are joint actors with respect to their common shares of ShaMaran which were acquired for investment purposes. Each of Lorito, Zebra and Nemesia may from time to time increase or decrease their investments in the common shares of ShaMaran depending upon the business and prospects of ShaMaran and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Sandy Kansky, +1-604-806-3574.

SOURCE Zebra Holdings & Investments S.a.r.l.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/26/c8367.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Estimating the Intrinsic Value of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

    While cannabis remains one of the prominent growth stories, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is having one of the more peaceful periods in the history of this extremely volatile stock. Yet, after the latest declines, the stock could not make a fresh low, showing a sign of potential bottoming. In this article, we will examine the latest developments and examine the current intrinsic value based on the discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation model.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock?

    Following a knockout finish to its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended July 31, 2021), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock price is up some 92% since the start of 2020. Cybersecurity is more important than ever as the world grows more reliant on digital systems, and the bad guys get increasingly sophisticated in their attacks. In spite of its great run, this technology stock still has a lot of growth potential.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Why Dollar Tree Stock Just Got Chopped 10%

    Earnings were fine -- in the second quarter. It's the third and fourth quarters investors have to worry about now.

  • Citi strategist warns of a 10% September plunge — why he could be right

    This expert thinks September might bring a double-digit fall.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Why Shares of Kopin Are Soaring Today

    Before today, the dog days of summer had taken a big bite out of shares of Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN). From the start of the month through yesterday, the semiconductor manufacturer's stock had plunged 20%. Today, however, shares are headed back north as investors respond to an insider transaction.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.25

    Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LUMN ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.25 per share on 10th of...

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Looks up to 5G and a New Acquisition to Lift the Stock

    After an impressive recovery and a new all-time high in 2020, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is underperforming the market with stock being down 4% year to date. In this article we will look at the returns over the last 5 years and examine the latest attempts to turn the stock back to the winning territory again.

  • Why Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Plunged on Thursday

    Investors were displeased with sales performance, but the retailer's stellar earnings got overlooked.