Zebra Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Zebra Technologies' (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Zebra Technologies' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Zebra Technologies is:

14% = US$408m ÷ US$2.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Zebra Technologies' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Zebra Technologies seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. This certainly adds some context to Zebra Technologies' moderate 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Zebra Technologies' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 16% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ZBRA? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Zebra Technologies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Zebra Technologies doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Zebra Technologies' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

