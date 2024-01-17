Zebra Technologies Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$2.11m

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zebra Technologies

The Executive Chair Anders Gustafsson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$249 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$244). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 8.80k shares worth US$2.1m. On the other hand they divested 1.60k shares, for US$468k. In total, Zebra Technologies insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Zebra Technologies Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Zebra Technologies insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$350k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Zebra Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.6% of Zebra Technologies shares, worth about US$75m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Zebra Technologies Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Zebra Technologies shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Zebra Technologies. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Zebra Technologies you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

