Zedge Introduces "NFTs Made Easy(SM)"- A Differentiated NFT Offering for Creators and Artists

Creators can now start selling one of a kind video NFTs in the Zedge Premium marketplace

Available on both Android and iOS

"NFTs Made Easy" by Zedge does not require cryptocurrency and uses an eco-friendly minting process

No minting or gas fees for artists! For purchase in local currency without any credit checks!

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a global app publisher with a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 43 million users across the portfolio in October 2021, today announced that it now offers its creators, ranging from celebrities to up and coming artists, the ability to create and sell NFTs in the Zedge Premium marketplace.

"We are beyond excited to announce the launch of NFTs, which are initially available to select Zedge premium artists to market to our user base," said Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge. "We are empowering artists with the "NFTs Made Easy" utility, enabling them to compete without deep cryptocurrency experience. Instead, an artist only needs to upload their content as they normally would in the Zedge Premium Creator's Portal, check the NFT option and Zedge handles the rest seamlessly, from minting to gas fees. Additionally, consumers can buy the NFTs by using Zedge tokens purchased in their local currency."

Tim Quirk, SVP of Product for Zedge, added, "Our goal with Zedge Premium is to create an easy to use marketplace where artists can access our huge user base to market their creations. We've approached NFTs as another tool to help them make a living making art. Rather than focusing on early adopters and speculators, we're focusing on need and function by introducing genuine scarcity to the digital goods our creators are already selling, making them more valuable in the process. You could already discover the next Andy Warhol in the Zedge Premium marketplace, and now you can buy a piece from that artist for under $1,000 and, if it increases in value over time, you will be rewarded for your early support."

Zedge "NFTs Made Easy" boast several unique attributes:

Beneficial to creators - Simple, all-in-one platform allows creators and artists to self-publish, mint and sell NFTs with the click of a button while receiving compensation in their local currency. Plus, there are no minting or gas fees!

Easy for consumers - "NFTs Made Easy" is currency agnostic and allows consumers to purchase NFTs with Zedge tokens acquired via in-app purchases, eliminating the need to set up a crypto wallet to buy cryptocurrencies!

Limited Production - At launch, every NFT will be a limited edition of one, allowing purchasers to benefit when the artist takes off!

Eco-Friendly - By using in-app purchases to buy Zedge tokens instead of cryptocurrency and an eco-friendly minting process, Zedge NFTs will have a lower environmental impact!

"Looking to the future, in early 2022, we expect to begin enhancing our NFT platform by expanding the availability to more artists, enabling additional types of content, and rolling out additional and capabilities, including limited edition content, drop dates, auctions and trading. We believe that scaling up the platform with additional features will make this an even more attractive value proposition for our creators and users," concluded Reich.

About Zedge

Zedge is an app publisher that owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 43 million users globally in October 2021. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art; Zedge Premium, a marketplace for artists, celebrities, and emerging creators to market their digital content to Zedge's users; Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji; and Shortz, a mobile entertainment app in beta, focused on short-form storytelling. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, and subscriptions. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677476/Zedge-Introduces-NFTs-Made-EasySM-A-Differentiated-NFT-Offering-for-Creators-and-Artists

