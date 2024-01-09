Zee Says Still Working to Close Sony Merger, Shares Pare Losses

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. recovered from a steep plunge on Tuesday after the company said it was still working to close its planned merger with Sony Group Corp.’s India unit.

The stock, which had lost as much as 13.6% while trading in Mumbai — the lowest level since Feb. 23, recouped bulk of the losses after the company’s exchange filing. It was trading 6.5% lower at 259.95 rupees at 1:58 pm in Mumbai, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up.

Bloomberg News reported a day earlier that Sony was looking to cancel the merger plans amid a standoff over whether Zee’s Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka would lead the merged entity. While the pact signed in 2021 said Goenka would lead the new $10 billion media giant, Sony no longer wants him as CEO amid a regulatory probe, according to people familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be named as the information is not public.

Zee told exchanges that it was committed to closing the transaction with Sony, adding that media reports saying otherwise were “baseless” and “factually incorrect.”

“Any potential risk of the merger getting called off by Sony will have a significant negative impact on valuations,” said Karan Taurani, analyst at Elara Securities India. “We don’t foresee Sony agreeing on Punit Goenka taking the chief executive role due to the ongoing investigation against him.”

Sony plans to file the termination notice before a Jan. 20 extended deadline for closing the deal, saying some of the conditions necessary for the merger had not been met, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. Goenka has stood his ground in wanting to helm the merged entity, as agreed initially, over prolonged meetings in the past few weeks, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Sony and Zee entered into a merger agreement to create a media behemoth with the massive viewership and pricing power in the country of over 1.4 billion people. A collapsed deal will leave both more vulnerable at a time when billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. is negotiating a merger with Walt Disney Co.’s India unit.

--With assistance from Anto Antony.

