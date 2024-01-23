Zee Slumps 10% After Sony Scraps $10 Billion India Merger

(Bloomberg) -- Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. tumbled as much as 10% after the cancellation of a planned $10 billion merger with Sony Group Corp. in India sparked a flurry of downgrades, with most analysts predicting a sharp contraction in its valuations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

At least nine brokers including Citigroup Inc. and CLSA reduced their ratings on the stock as efforts to create an entertainment giant in Asia’s biggest streaming market collapsed amid a stalemate over who will head the combined entity.

Zee shares dropped as low as 208.3 rupees in Mumbai, the worst performer on the S&P BSE 500 Index. The stock trades at about 21 times its one-year forward earnings versus 17 times in September 2021, just before the company announced it had agreed to merge with a Sony Group entity, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“Zee’s stock valuation will likely de-rate,” CLSA analyst including Deepti Chaturvedi wrote in a note dated Jan. 22, downgrading stock to sell from buy. “Zee’s PE will slump back to 12x levels, seen prior to the Sony merger announcement.”

The planned merger had played a part in helping India’s media stocks outperform the nation’s equity gauges in the past year. The Nifty Media Index dropped as much as 4.7% on Monday to its lowest since Nov. 20, as investors reassess the sector’s pricey valuations against the potential for future growth.

Sony was expected to benefit from Zee’s deep library of content in regional Indian languages and dozens of local television channels. Zee’s in precarious financial health and will facing growing competition, as Reliance Industries Ltd. and Walt Disney Co. near their own merger.

Story continues

“Competition should intensify with the reported merger of Reliance and Disney Star,” CLSA analysts wrote.

--With assistance from Ashutosh Joshi.

(Adds context on media shares in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.