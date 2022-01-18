U.S. markets open in 8 hours 58 minutes

Zeek Launches Innovative One-stop Quick Commerce Platform - ZeekStore

·2 min read

An Online Marketplace of F&B and Retail Brands Turning Pandemic Crisis into Opportunities

HONG KONG, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food and beverage (F&B) and retail businesses are dealing with another challenge as social distancing measures and evening dine-in ban span across the Chinese New Year, where holiday business usually peaks. To help companies battle the challenge, Zeek launched an innovative one-stop quick commerce platform – ZeekStore – an online marketplace connecting restaurants and quick commerce businesses with customers. Companies can quickly get their online ordering platforms up and running at a low cost, plus Zeek's territory-wide delivery network, to seize the quick commerce opportunities, while customers can enjoy cuisines and lifestyle service delivery at the comfort of their homes.

Zeek launched an innovative one-stop quick commerce platform &#x002013; ZeekStore &#x002013; an online marketplace connecting restaurants and quick commerce businesses with customers.
Zeek launched an innovative one-stop quick commerce platform – ZeekStore – an online marketplace connecting restaurants and quick commerce businesses with customers.

Turning pandemic crisis into business opportunities

Understanding the unpredictable pandemic challenge facing the F&B and retail industries, Zeek launched an innovative, one-stop quick commerce platform – ZeekStore – an online marketplace housing major F&B and retail brands. Many cuisines and groceries are delivered to customers at their doors, plus exclusive promotions, to make life more comfortable when people's mobility is restrained. In the meantime, ZeekSolutions, one of the proprietary products of Zeek, offers integrated business solutions to F&B and retail businesses, including a quick set-up of an online platform, intelligent logistics services and big data analytics. What's more, companies can leverage their customer data with analytics to curate strategic marketing promotions in a cost-effective manner.

KK Chiu, CEO of Zeek, said: "We believe that we can turn the pandemic challenges into opportunities. Our one-stop quick commerce platform, ZeekStore, enables small and medium companies to quickly transform into quick commerce platforms while citizens benefit from greater convenience. Zeek is standing shoulder to shoulder with Hong Kong people in this pandemic fight."

ZeekStore is currently housing dozens of businesses, including Delifrance, Outback, The Night Market, Dan Ryan's and UNY/APITA, who take customer orders via their branded websites. New business clients who successfully open their online platforms at ZeekStore before 31 March 2022 can enjoy a discounted transaction fee as low as 2% for the first two months. Enquiry for branded websites and delivery services: https://bit.ly/ZeekSolutions.

#ZeekHK #ZeekStore #ZeekSolutions #QuickCommerce

SOURCE Zeek

