Zeeland's Main Avenue will look awfully different when this project is complete

ZEELAND — Construction is officially underway on a project set to change the landscape of Main Avenue in Zeeland.

It began with the demolition of the existing building at 135 and 137 E. Main Ave. and paves the way for the future home of Public Restaurant, the expansion of Moxy Dental and a total of eight new residential units.

There will also be a public tunnel walkway equipped with snowmelt to connect Main Avenue to parking behind the building.

“This exciting initiative truly showcases Zeeland’s dedication to maintaining its rich past while achieving a vibrant present, resulting in a space that resonates with both residents and visitors,” said Steve Sterken, owner of Wooden Nickel LLC, the company responsible for the project.

The eight residential units are a combination of one and two-bedrooms, ranging in size from 797 to 1,121 square feet. The residences will take up the second and third floors, with businesses on the ground floor.

The return of Public Restaurant has generated considerable buzz. The popular eatery closed in December 2021 after Moxy Dental expressed an interest in expanding.

A new three-story mixed-use development planned for downtown Zeeland will include eight apartments and space for a Moxy Dental expansion — clearing the way for Public Restaurant to return to the community.

When the dentistry approached the city about expanding into the former Public, it was denied in favor of saving ground-floor, street-facing storefronts for retailers and restaurants.

Completion of the new project is expected this fall.

