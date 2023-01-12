U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

Zefiro Methane Appoints Tina Reine as Chief Commercial Officer

Zefiro Methane Corp.

With 15 years of experience in the environmental markets, Ms. Reine is one of the founding members of J.P. Morgan’s carbon trading desk. Ms. Reine holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and will be leading Zefiro’s initiatives to optimize earnings from carbon offsets earned by completing orphaned and abandoned oil/gas wells.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that Tina Reine has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (“CCO”) of Zefiro, which has applied to have its common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). Listing is subject to receipt of conditional listing approval from the CSE and fulfilling all of the CSE’s requirements. Building upon an accomplished career in finance and the environmental markets, Ms. Reine will primarily be responsible for optimizing the Company’s earnings from carbon offsets earned through the completion of orphaned and abandoned wells located throughout the United States. Ms. Reine is also highly versed in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) aspects of carbon offsets, which can enhance their value proposition for corporate and institutional purchasers.

As Director of Carbon Markets at World Kinect Energy Services, Ms. Reine was responsible for both structuring deals and origination. Ms. Reine started her environmental markets career in London at Cantor Fitzgerald’s Environmental Markets group in 2007, selling forward contracts on carbon offsets. During this time, Ms. Reine also participated in policy debates in the United Kingdom’s Houses of Parliament to develop standards and registries for the voluntary trading market. Ms. Reine also helped build out the environmental markets division at J.P. Morgan and at NextEra Energy, managing an equity investment portfolio of carbon projects. Ms. Reine holds a Masters of Business Administration (“MBA”) from Columbia Business School in New York City.

Regarding her appointment as CCO of Zefiro, Ms. Reine commented, “Carbon offsets are more relevant than ever as an instrument for neutralizing emissions to help save the environment. Zefiro has an extraordinarily straightforward business model of capping wells, claiming carbon offsets from doing so, and strategically liquidating those offsets on public exchanges. With over USD $2 billion in carbon offset trading volume in the U.S. voluntary markets alone in 2021 (quadrupled from the previous year), these are very exciting times for this space and I am delighted to be helping to lead the way as Zefiro’s CCO upon launch.”

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

“Curt Hopkins”

Curt Hopkins, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Zefiro Investor Relations
1-800-274-ZEFI (1-800-274-9334)
investor@zefiromethane.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro develops methodologies to reduce methane emissions by capping orphaned and abandoned oil/gas wells, while originating carbon credits. Under executive leadership to include the former carbon market team at J.P. Morgan, Zefiro actively deploys crews to decommission wells throughout the United States. With unprecedented global demand for carbon offsets as corporations and institutions work towards net-zero targets, Zefiro is strategically aligning with industry leaders for a greener future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seeks”, “believes”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “anticipates” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Company, the Company’s business, the industry in which the Company operates, the Company’s opportunities, strategies, competition, expected activities and expenditures as the Company pursues its business plan, the adequacy of the Company’s available cash resources and other statements about future events or results. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding general market conditions, the availability of financing for proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of outside service providers to deliver services in a satisfactory and timely manner. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecd23159-526a-481a-9f8a-25295aaeac48


