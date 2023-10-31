Vodafone to Sell Spanish Unit to Zegona for Up to €5 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc agreed to sell its Spanish business to Zegona Communications Plc in a deal valued at as much as €5 billion ($5.3 billion) including debt.

To finance the deal, Zegona has raised debt of €4.2 billion and a committed revolving credit facility of €500 million, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Vodafone will provide as much as €900 million financing through an investment vehicle, which will buy new shares of Zegona.

Vodafone shares fell as much as 2% to 75.23 pence in early London trading.

Zegona will now raise between €300 million and €600 million in equity on the market to reduce the company’s leverage to less than three times its earnings, Zegona Chief Executive Officer Eamonn O’Hare said in an interview.

London-based acquisition vehicle Zegona has played a key role in reshaping the Spanish telecom market. Founded in 2015 and run by former Virgin Media executive O’Hare, the company bought and sold Spanish operator Euskaltel SA to Masmovil Ibercom SA, a deal which took the market from five players down to four. Since then, Masmovil agreed to merge Spanish units with France’s Orange SA.

The European Commission is currently examining that deal, which would shift the market from four players to three and open the door to more telecom consolidation across Europe. The merger involves potential remedies, which could empower smaller rival Digi Communications NV.

“We embrace the uncertainty because we see opportunity,” O’Hare said of the commission’s review. If the Orange-Masmovil deal is allowed, the newly-merged company will need to be a financially disciplined competitor as it will need to service a large debt pile. If the deal is blocked, the Zegona-owned Vodafone could be an alternative merger partner for Masmovil, he said.

Zegona will embrace wholesaling on Vodafone’s fixed network, and will also explore sharing or combining networks to increase the infrastructure’s efficiency.

“This infrastructure is only running at 20% capacity, right? Imagine flying an airline around with only 20% of the seats, or running a hotel with only 20% occupancy. You don’t do very well, right?”

Spanish Market

Vodafone, the third largest operator in Spain, has been trying to do a deal in the market for about two years. The Newbury, England-based company’s previous CEO Nick Read said the market needed consolidation, but ended up on the sidelines as its rivals Orange and Masmovil agreed to merge. Following years of eroding earnings, Read’s replacement, Margherita Della Valle, demoted the unit to Vodafone’s so-called “cluster” of smaller European businesses and placed it under strategic review.

Zegona plans to hire back the CEO it previously used at Euskaltel, Jose Miguel Garcia, O’Hare said. Zegona will have the right to use the Vodafone brand for ten years after the deal closes, and Vodafone’s low-cost flanker brand Lowi, which competes with up-and-coming Digi, could compete more strongly by adding TV content, he added.

Meanwhile, Spanish market leader Telefonica SA has attracted investment from sovereign wealth fund-backed Saudi Telecom Co. and the Spanish government said Tuesday it was also weighing a stake. Telefonica had also approached Vodafone about a potential deal involving internet broadband networks in Spain.

