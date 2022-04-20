U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

ZEISS Announces U.S. FDA Clearance of the QUATERA 700, a Revolution in Phaco Technology

·3 min read

The latest technology from ZEISS empowers surgeons with one complete, digitally integrated cataract workflow for efficiency without compromise.

JENA, Germany and DUBLIN, Ireland , April 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, ZEISS Medical Technology announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the QUATERA® 700*, a revolution in phaco technology. It includes the ZEISS patented QUATTRO Pump® which delivers an exceptional level of chamber stability independent of intra-ocular pressure (IOP) and flow.

The QUATERA&#xae; 700 from ZEISS
The QUATERA® 700 from ZEISS

"What excites me the most about the QUATERA 700 is the QUATTRO pump's synchronized fluidics system and how I can have both the highest levels of efficiency, while maintaining an extremely stable chamber, independent of IOP," said Sri Ganesh, MD, Chairman and Managing Director of Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Bangalore (India).

The ZEISS QUATERA 700 is designed to increase a surgeon's workflow efficiency from the clinic to the operating room (OR), enabling one digitally integrated surgical workflow. It works as a single sterile OR dashboard integrating patient data from other systems and the microscope view, available in real-time for the OR staff.

"It's great to see that ZEISS has added another critical piece to the cataract workflow, a digital solution that further enables us to become more efficient and effective during surgical procedures," said Elizabeth Yeu, MD, Virginia Eye Consultants, Norfolk, Virginia (USA).

"Building on the company's first-in-class medical technologies, ZEISS is committed to continuously expanding our innovative solutions," said Dr. Markus Weber, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. "Our investment in the latest digital technologies help make customers' workflows more efficient by integrating solutions and improving clinical results."

"ZEISS is committed to bringing our latest innovations to the United States, and the ZEISS QUATERA 700 is a great example of how integrated technology can drive efficiency in ophthalmology," said Euan S. Thomson, PhD, President of Ophthalmic Devices and Head of the Digital Business Unit for Carl Zeiss Meditec. "Together with our ZEISS Medical Ecosystem and surgical planning software, we believe this fully connected and integrated approach will help set new standards for patient care and clinical management."

For more information, visit www.zeiss.com/med.

*ZEISS QUATERA 700 is not available for sale or use in some markets.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development.

www.zeiss.com/newsroom

Brief Profile
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE 0005313704), which is listed on the TecDAX and MDax of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With approximately 3,531 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €1,646.8m in fiscal year 2020/21 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 41 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeiss-announces-us-fda-clearance-of-the-quatera-700-a-revolution-in-phaco-technology-301528679.html

SOURCE Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c3933.html

