ZEISS Makes Fifth Appearance at CIIE, Placing Great Effort in Localization Strategy

·5 min read

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is currently under way at National Exhibition and Convention Center. ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics, is making its fifth appearance in this year's CIIE, showcasing its products at Booth B4-01 in Hall 4.1 with a theme of "A Heart for Science". Innovative products and solutions in four major sectors on display by ZEISS are semiconductor manufacturing technology, industrial quality and research, medical technology and optical consumer goods. ZEISS will also be present at Booth A3-05 in the "Exhibitors to Investors" section in Hall 6.2. Here ZEISS will present its growth history in China during the past 65 years. It is an indication of its resolve to help quality development in China with its technological strength in optics.

Promoting localization in keeping with China development strategy
During the past two years China has become the world's largest single market for ZEISS. Its importance is today critical to ZEISS' future growth. As such a localization strategy with the Chinese market at its center is imminent. On November 5 ZEISS hosted a press conference of ZEISS China localization strategy at its booth in CIIE, introducing its plans in China - it will continue to increase its investments, and will thoroughly implement its localization strategy.

Said Maximillan Foerst, President and CEO of ZEISS Greater China, "Since entering the Chinese market for the first time in 1957, ZEISS has been steadfast in our long-term commitment to it. We are taking active steps to response to the Chinese government's rallying call for "Regional Innovation Hub" and "Healthy China". With full consideration of the unique nature of the Chinese market, we will continue to innovate our localization model so as to meet diverse local demands."

Maximillan Foerst, President and CEO of ZEISS Greater China (PRNewsfoto/ZEISS China)
Maximillan Foerst, President and CEO of ZEISS Greater China (PRNewsfoto/ZEISS China)

Strategic focus on economic zones, with increased investments in research and manufacturing
Ever since it entered the Chinese market 65 years ago, ZEISS has been constantly perfecting its strategic plans. Today ZEISS is well-established in the industrial hinterlands of Yangtze Delta and Pearl Delta regions, helping numerous Chinese industries as they achieve quality and sustainable growth. As part of its localization process which is gathering momentum, ZEISS has in early 2022 invested $60 million to incorporate two investment companies in Shanghai, respectively focusing on hi-tech and medical industries. On October 18 ZEISS held a ground-breaking ceremony for its new research, development and manufacturing base - the first proprietary project in China for ZEISS - in Suzhou Industrial Park for which the company will invest RMB 170 million. Its industrial quality, research microscope, surgical microscope and ophthalmology equipment departments offer local research and manufacturing services. From 2021 ZEISS added more than RMB 400 million in investment in its site in Guangzhou. The new investment was used in improving its smart manufacturing capacity. With the completion of ZEISS Guangzhou Knowledge City manufacturing base, ZEISS will possess a globally-influential industry ecosystem for healthy eyesight.

Deeply ingrained in China's industrial ecosystem, ZEISS works with partners to promote innovation
During the press conference, other ZEISS partners also gave their speeches. Said Mr. Li Dong, researcher of Institute of Biophysics, Chinese Academy of Sciences and the founder of Naxi Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd, "ZEISS is one of the leading suppliers of optical research equipment. The company has lent incredible support to fundamental research in biomedical science and imaging technology. From technological advancement and commercialization of proprietary technology to giving strong support to state-of-the-art fundamental research and development of advance technology, and then to the implementation of localization strategy in China, not to mention the accomplishment of innovative technologies, ZEISS has always embraced an liberal attitude, sharing its rich experience in optical technologies garnered over its long corporate history. Suffice it to say that ZEISS has had a significant impact on the growth of optical and imaging industries in every aspect. With its acceleration in localized innovation, ZEISS can create more business model with local companies, bring the first-class microscopic imaging solution and help scientific researchers to raise the level of fundamental research in China such that they can make scientific achievements that benefit mankind."

Said Mr. Zhou Xingtao, Director of Eye and Ent Hospital of Fudan University, a renowned expert in myopia, "ZEISS' comprehensive solutions on prevention and cure of myopia have played a critical role. We believe that as the company implements its China strategy, ZEISS will offer more innovative products and solutions in this field, helping to achieve a healthy China."

This year is the fifth time in which ZEISS takes part in CIIE. It is also the 65th anniversary of the company's presence in China. The success of CIIE is ample demonstration of the Chinese government's steadfast resolve in reforms and opening up, as well as its commitment to optimize the commercial environment. ZEISS looks set to further upgrade its localization model and take advantage of China's leadership in industry resources so as to be thoroughly entrenched in China's high-growth market.

ZEISS in Greater China
ZEISS' history in Greater China dates back to 1957. ZEISS is now represented in Greater China market with all segments including Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industry Quality & Research, Medical Technology, and Consumer Markets. China is one of the fast growing regions of the ZEISS Group. About 6,500 employees through up the country with 45 sites of manufacturing factories, sales & service offices and R&D centers strongly support our customers in the region, and guarantee every related business internationally.

The headquarter of ZEISS Greater China locates in Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone. It is home to a wide range of activities: China Sales & Service headquarters, competence and training center, manufacturing facility for the ZEISS Industrial Metrology business group and Shanghai Innovation Center, ZEISS Group's first corporate innovation and research and development center outside of Germany. The headquarter also houses the central logistic and warehousing function for the Chinese market. We commit to support domestic R&D and production, positively expand cooperation fields to cultivate Chinese market in depth.

Since 2021, China has become ZEISS's biggest single market in the world, and one of the most innovative and fastest-growing markets.

SOURCE ZEISS China

