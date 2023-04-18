Zelan Berhad (KLSE:ZELAN) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Zelan Berhad's (KLSE:ZELAN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Zelan Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0086 = RM4.7m ÷ (RM805m - RM257m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Zelan Berhad has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 4.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Zelan Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Zelan Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Zelan Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 0.9% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 24% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Zelan Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 32% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Zelan Berhad has now broken into profitability. And since the stock has fallen 37% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Like most companies, Zelan Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

