‘Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’ puts Fi on mute

When The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD comes out on July 16th , it will address many of the more annoying design choices found in the original game. As you can see from the trailer Nintendo shared today, the remaster will feature several “quality of life improvements,” including the ability to skip cutscenes, tutorials and dialogue. What’s more, Skyward Sword HD will render at a smoother 60 frames per second, and include optional button controls.

But the biggest change is more of an addition by subtraction. Players can choose to ask Fi for advice, instead of the spirit offering it incessantly on their own. Nintendo explains Fi will only appear in cutscenes and when absolutely necessary. Otherwise, Link’s sword will glow when Fi has something to say, and you can choose to hear them out or not.

In much the same way, Nintendo has also streamlined how players interact with items. The first time you pick a new one up, the game will explain what it does, but won’t subject you to that same explanation every subsequent time you find that same item.